NBA Unveils Schedule For 2023 In-Season Tournament

On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the full schedule for the inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The In-Season Tournament kicks off on November 3.
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Group Play Schedule
The NBA today released the schedule for Group Play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.
The NBA 2023 In-Season Tournament features three groups in each conference: A, B, and C. Each group consists of five teams. The groups were determined by a random draw based on win-loss records from last season.
Each team will play four Group Play games — one against each opponent in its group — through November. Each team will play two home games and two road games. Group play ends on November 28.
Group Play games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. These will be considered “Tournament Nights,” meaning the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games.
View the groups and schedule below.
East Group A schedule
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Atlanta Hawks
- Indiana Pacers
- Detroit Pistons
🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆
East A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 PM ET!
East Group B schedule
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks
- Miami Heat
- Washington Wizards
- Charlotte Hornets
🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆
East B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM ET!
East Group C schedule
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Chicago Bulls
- Orlando Magic
🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP C SCHEDULE 🏆
East C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET!
West Group A schedule
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Phoenix Suns
- Los Angles Lakers
- Utah Jazz
- Portland Trail Blazers
🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆
West A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET!
West Group B schedule
- Denver Nuggets
- Los Angeles Clippers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Dallas Mavericks
- Houston Rockets
🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆
West B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET!
West Group C schedule
- Sacramento Kings
- Golden State Warriors
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- San Antonio Spurs
🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP C SCHEDULE 🏆
West C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET!
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, And Finals
Coming soon to a TV near you 🏆
A look at the NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE for the NBA In-Season Tournament on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV!
After Group Play, eight teams — four per conference — will advance to the Quarterfinals (Knockout Rounds) of the In-Season Tournament. The six group winners will automatically advance to the next stage. Then, two teams (one in each conference) will advance as wild cards determined by the best record.
The Knockout Rounds will be single-elimination games played December 4-5. These games will be played in NBA team markets.
The Semifinals will be played on December 7, and the Championship will be held on December 9. The Semifinals and Championship will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The In-Season Tournament games will count toward regular season standings, except for the Championship.
Teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals will play two additional regular-season games on December 6 and 8.
