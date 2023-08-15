NBA Unveils Schedule For 2023 In-Season Tournament

On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the full schedule for the inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The In-Season Tournament kicks off on November 3.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Group Play Schedule

The NBA today released the schedule for Group Play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. 🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/hSD1LCs5jp 🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/oe097EkC6b 🏀 More: https://t.co/GLTHgGSUec pic.twitter.com/7d865g6jsQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2023

The NBA 2023 In-Season Tournament features three groups in each conference: A, B, and C. Each group consists of five teams. The groups were determined by a random draw based on win-loss records from last season.

Each team will play four Group Play games — one against each opponent in its group — through November. Each team will play two home games and two road games. Group play ends on November 28.

Group Play games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. These will be considered “Tournament Nights,” meaning the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games.

View the groups and schedule below.

East Group A schedule

Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆 East A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/d3714ncd0o — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

East Group B schedule

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆 East B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/yyQ71rR2pJ — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

East Group C schedule

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic

🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP C SCHEDULE 🏆 East C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/0pOTe6JvbI — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

West Group A schedule

Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns

Los Angles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆 West A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/wdd9y3d09M — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

West Group B schedule

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆 West B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/ih1ugZglX1 — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

West Group C schedule

Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP C SCHEDULE 🏆 West C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/uH4AJ1wdwX — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, And Finals

Coming soon to a TV near you 🏆 A look at the NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE for the NBA In-Season Tournament on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV! For more info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/SXuHF8ARev — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

After Group Play, eight teams — four per conference — will advance to the Quarterfinals (Knockout Rounds) of the In-Season Tournament. The six group winners will automatically advance to the next stage. Then, two teams (one in each conference) will advance as wild cards determined by the best record.

The Knockout Rounds will be single-elimination games played December 4-5. These games will be played in NBA team markets.

The Semifinals will be played on December 7, and the Championship will be held on December 9. The Semifinals and Championship will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The In-Season Tournament games will count toward regular season standings, except for the Championship.

Teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals will play two additional regular-season games on December 6 and 8.

NBA Betting Guides 2023