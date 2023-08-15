NBA News and Rumors

NBA Unveils Schedule For 2023 In-Season Tournament

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the full schedule for the inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The In-Season Tournament kicks off on November 3.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Group Play Schedule

The NBA 2023 In-Season Tournament features three groups in each conference: A, B, and C. Each group consists of five teams. The groups were determined by a random draw based on win-loss records from last season.

Each team will play four Group Play games — one against each opponent in its group — through November. Each team will play two home games and two road games. Group play ends on November 28.

Group Play games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. These will be considered “Tournament Nights,” meaning the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games.

View the groups and schedule below.

East Group A schedule

  • Philadelphia 76ers
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Atlanta Hawks
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Detroit Pistons

East Group B schedule

  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • New York Knicks
  • Miami Heat
  • Washington Wizards
  • Charlotte Hornets

East Group C schedule

  • Boston Celtics
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Toronto Raptors
  • Chicago Bulls
  • Orlando Magic

West Group A schedule

  • Memphis Grizzlies
  • Phoenix Suns
  • Los Angles Lakers
  • Utah Jazz
  • Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B schedule

  • Denver Nuggets
  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • New Orleans Pelicans
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • Houston Rockets

West Group C schedule

  • Sacramento Kings
  • Golden State Warriors
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • San Antonio Spurs

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, And Finals

After Group Play, eight teams — four per conference — will advance to the Quarterfinals (Knockout Rounds) of the In-Season Tournament. The six group winners will automatically advance to the next stage. Then, two teams (one in each conference) will advance as wild cards determined by the best record.

The Knockout Rounds will be single-elimination games played December 4-5. These games will be played in NBA team markets.

The Semifinals will be played on December 7, and the Championship will be held on December 9. The Semifinals and Championship will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The In-Season Tournament games will count toward regular season standings, except for the Championship.

Teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals will play two additional regular-season games on December 6 and 8.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
