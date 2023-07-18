NBA News and Rumors

NBA 2K24 Summer League Awards: Cam Whitmore Wins MVP

Dan Girolamo
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore

The NBA has announced the NBA 2K24 Summer League MVP and All-Summer League teams. Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league.

Cam Whitmore Wins MVP

Whitmore, the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals in five games.

Whitmore was also named to First-Team All-Summer League.

Whitmore and the Rockets will play in the summer league championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET on July 17.

NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Teams

Whitmore headlined the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League First Team.

The rookie forward was joined by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, Miami Heat forward Miami Heat, and Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson.

Whitmore’s teammate, Jabari Smith Jr., headlined the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Second Team. Joining Smith on the second team are Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, Chicago Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates, and Brooklyn Nets Jalen Wilson.

Christie and Moon tied the voting process, resulting in an additional player being selected for the All-Summer League Second Team.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

