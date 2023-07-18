NBA 2K24 Summer League Awards: Cam Whitmore Wins MVP

The NBA has announced the NBA 2K24 Summer League MVP and All-Summer League teams. Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league.

Cam Whitmore Wins MVP

The NBA 2K24 Summer League Most Valuable Player:@HoustonRockets forward Cam Whitmore 🏆 Whitmore and the Rockets conclude their Summer League run tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship game at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wxLUbBmh1f — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 17, 2023

Whitmore, the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals in five games.

Whitmore was also named to First-Team All-Summer League.

Whitmore and the Rockets will play in the summer league championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET on July 17.

NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Teams

Whitmore headlined the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League First Team.

The rookie forward was joined by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, Miami Heat forward Miami Heat, and Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson.

Whitmore’s teammate, Jabari Smith Jr., headlined the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Second Team. Joining Smith on the second team are Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, Chicago Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates, and Brooklyn Nets Jalen Wilson.

Christie and Moon tied the voting process, resulting in an additional player being selected for the All-Summer League Second Team.

