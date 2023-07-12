NBA News and Rumors

NBA Approves Rule Changes For Flopping, Challenges

Dan Girolamo
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

On Wednesday night, the NBA Board of Governors approved two new rule changes: a flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge.

The NBA Competition Committee consisting of players, coaches, executives, owners, and referees, unanimously endorsed the new rules for the Board of Governors vote. Both rules will go into effect for the 2023-2024 season.

NBA Rule Change: In-Game Flopping Penalty

The first rule concerns in-game flopping. If an official calls a flopping penalty, the offending player will be charged with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, and the opposing team will shoot one free throw. The opposing coach can choose any player in the game to shoot the free throw for his team.

The officials do not need to stop play to assess a flopping penalty. They can wait to stop live play at the next neutral opportunity. A foul and flop could be called on the same play.

The penalty will be on a one-year trial basis.

NBA Rule Change: Expanded Use Of Coach’s Challenge

The second rule set to go into effect is the expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge.

Last season, coaches were awarded one Coach’s Challenge per game.

Under the new rules, teams will be awarded a second Challenge if their first Challenge is successful. If a team loses the first Challenge, they will not be awarded a second.

A team must use a timeout to trigger their Challenge. A team cannot use their first or second Challenge if they do not have a timeout available.

Teams will retain the timeout if they win the first Challenge. However, teams will lose the timeout on their second Challenge even if it’s deemed successful.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
