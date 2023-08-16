NBA News and Rumors

NBA Cup 2023: In-Season Tournament Format & Top Seeds

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
NBA Cup 2023: In-Season Tournament Format & Top Seeds

What is the NBA Cup and how will the in-season tournament work? Learn everything that you need to know about the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada this year.

How Does The In-Season Tournament Affect The NBA Schedule?

The NBA announced the format for the NBA Cup, the infamous in-season tournament that is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is hoping that the NBA Cup is not only a significant revenue driver for the league but that it can help bring more attention to the regular season amidst the frenzy of the NFL and college football schedule.

The NBA Cup is designed to be built into the regular season schedule and will split the 30 NBA teams into six groups of five teams each. The tournament will take place during the most irrelevant part of the NBA schedule in the early weeks of November and December.

However, instead of sending teams and 82-game schedule in 2023, the league schedule will only feature 80 games in 2023-24. That’s because two regular-season games will be determined by how the in-season tournament plays out.

The 22 teams that fail to qualify for the knockout rounds will have their games scheduled on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. Meanwhile, teams that reach the championship game at the NBA Cup will actually end up playing 83 regular season games with the finals not being officially counted toward the regular season.

Victor Wembanayama To Be Put In National Spotlight

The league has positioned rookie No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama at the forefront of the tournament, giving many NBA fans a chance to see him in action for the first time.

The Spurs will have more nationally-televised games (three) than any other team during the four-game stage of the tournament, which will take place during the month of November.

What Is On The Line At The NBA Cup?

In addition to the in-season tournament championship and the NBA Cup MVP award, there are other incentives for players to compete.

Players on the winning team will receive $500,000 each while the runners-up will receive a $200,000 bonus. Meanwhile, losing players in the semifinals will receive $100,000 and the players that lose in the quarterfinals will earn a $50,000 bonus.

NBA Cup Groups & Top Seeds

  • Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons
  • Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets
  • Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic
  • Group D: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Group E: Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets
  • Group F: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

Note: Top seeds are listed first in each group.

NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Matchup Group Time TV Channel
Nov. 3 New York vs. Milwaukee East B 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 3 Dallas vs. Denver West B 10 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 3 Cleveland vs. Indiana East A 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Washington vs. Miami East B 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 Brooklyn vs. Chicago East C 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 Golden State vs. Oklahoma City West C 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 Memphis vs. Portland West A 10 p.m.
Nov. 10 Brooklyn vs. Boston East C 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 10 L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix West A 10 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 10 Philadelphia vs. Detroit East A 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 Charlotte vs. Washington East B 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 New Orleans vs. Houston West B 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 Utah vs. Memphis West A 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 Minnesota vs. San Antonio West C 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 LA Clippers vs. Dallas West B 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento West C 10 p.m.
Nov. 14 San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City West C 7:30 p.m. TNT
Nov. 14 LA Clippers vs. Denver West B 10 p.m. TNT
Nov. 14 Miami vs. Charlotte East B 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 Atlanta vs. Detroit East A 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 Indiana vs. Philadelphia East A 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 Orlando vs. Brooklyn East C 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 Dallas vs. New Orleans West B 8 p.m.
Nov. 14 Portland vs. Utah West A 9 p.m.
Nov. 14 Minnesota vs. Golden State West C 10 p.m.
Nov. 14 Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers West B 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 Philadelphia vs. Atlanta East A 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 17 Sacramento vs. San Antonio West C 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 17 Phoenix vs. Utah West A 10 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 17 Milwaukee vs. Charlotte East B 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 New York vs. Washington East B 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 Detroit vs. Cleveland East A 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 Boston vs. Toronto East C 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 Orlando vs. Chicago East C 8 p.m.
Nov. 17 Denver vs. New Orleans West B 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 L.A. Lakers vs. Portland West A 10 p.m.
Nov. 17 Houston vs. LA Clippers West A 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 Cleveland vs. Philadelphia East A 7:30 p.m. TNT
Nov. 21 Utah vs. L.A. Lakers West B 10 p.m. TNT
Nov. 21 Toronto vs. Orlando East C 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 Indiana vs. Atlanta East A 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 Portland vs. Phoenix West A 9 p.m.
Nov. 24 Boston vs. Orlando East C 2:30 p.m. NBA TV
Nov. 24 Phoenix vs. Memphis West A 5 p.m. NBA TV
Nov. 24 Miami vs. New York East B 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 24 San Antonio vs. Golden State West C 10 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 24 Chicago vs. Toronto East C 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 Detroit vs. Indiana East A 8 p.m.
Nov. 24 Denver vs. Houston West B 8 p.m.
Nov. 24 Washington vs. Milwaukee East B 8 p.m.
Nov. 24 Sacramento vs. Minnesota West C 8 p.m.
Nov. 24 New Orleans vs. LA Clippers West A 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 Milwaukee vs. Miami East B 7:30 p.m. TNT
Nov. 28 Golden State vs. Sacramento West C 10 p.m. TNT
Nov. 28 Chicago vs. Boston East C 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 Toronto vs. Brooklyn East C 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 Atlanta vs. Cleveland East A 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 Charlotte vs. New York East B 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota West C 7 p.m.
Nov. 28 Houston vs. Dallas West B 8:30 p.m.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

NBA Unveils Schedule For 2023 In-Season Tournament

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NBA News and Rumors
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis To Skip FIBA World Cup With Plantar Fasciitis
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
James Harden Rips 76ers President Daryl Morey, Calls Him A Liar
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Maine United's Cooper Flagg
Top Prospect Cooper Flagg Reclassifies To 2024 Class
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 11 2023
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James Aaron Gordon
NBA 2023 Season: Opening Night And Christmas Day Schedule Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Campbell Hall guard Bryce James
Bryce James, Son Of LeBron James, Transfers To Notre Dame High School
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with Grant Hill as he is recognized for being named USA Basketball
FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA Exhibition Schedule
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top