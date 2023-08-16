NBA Cup 2023: In-Season Tournament Format & Top Seeds

What is the NBA Cup and how will the in-season tournament work? Learn everything that you need to know about the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada this year.
How Does The In-Season Tournament Affect The NBA Schedule?
The NBA announced the format for the NBA Cup, the infamous in-season tournament that is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is hoping that the NBA Cup is not only a significant revenue driver for the league but that it can help bring more attention to the regular season amidst the frenzy of the NFL and college football schedule.
The NBA Cup is designed to be built into the regular season schedule and will split the 30 NBA teams into six groups of five teams each. The tournament will take place during the most irrelevant part of the NBA schedule in the early weeks of November and December.
However, instead of sending teams and 82-game schedule in 2023, the league schedule will only feature 80 games in 2023-24. That’s because two regular-season games will be determined by how the in-season tournament plays out.
The 22 teams that fail to qualify for the knockout rounds will have their games scheduled on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. Meanwhile, teams that reach the championship game at the NBA Cup will actually end up playing 83 regular season games with the finals not being officially counted toward the regular season.
Victor Wembanayama To Be Put In National Spotlight
The league has positioned rookie No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama at the forefront of the tournament, giving many NBA fans a chance to see him in action for the first time.
The Spurs will have more nationally-televised games (three) than any other team during the four-game stage of the tournament, which will take place during the month of November.
What Is On The Line At The NBA Cup?
The In-Season Tournament path for the top seeds in each East Group 👀 pic.twitter.com/PTWlfKRIlU
— NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023
In addition to the in-season tournament championship and the NBA Cup MVP award, there are other incentives for players to compete.
Players on the winning team will receive $500,000 each while the runners-up will receive a $200,000 bonus. Meanwhile, losing players in the semifinals will receive $100,000 and the players that lose in the quarterfinals will earn a $50,000 bonus.
NBA Cup Groups & Top Seeds
Plenty of premier matchups out West 👀
📺: The NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule Reveal is LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Awo8zNX8Zt
— NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023
- Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons
- Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets
- Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic
- Group D: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers
- Group E: Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets
- Group F: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs
Note: Top seeds are listed first in each group.
NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Group
|Time
|TV Channel
|Nov. 3
|New York vs. Milwaukee
|East B
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 3
|Dallas vs. Denver
|West B
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 3
|Cleveland vs. Indiana
|East A
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|Washington vs. Miami
|East B
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|Brooklyn vs. Chicago
|East C
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|Golden State vs. Oklahoma City
|West C
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|Memphis vs. Portland
|West A
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Brooklyn vs. Boston
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 10
|L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix
|West A
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 10
|Philadelphia vs. Detroit
|East A
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Charlotte vs. Washington
|East B
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|New Orleans vs. Houston
|West B
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Utah vs. Memphis
|West A
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Minnesota vs. San Antonio
|West C
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|LA Clippers vs. Dallas
|West B
|8:30 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento
|West C
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City
|West C
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 14
|LA Clippers vs. Denver
|West B
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 14
|Miami vs. Charlotte
|East B
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Atlanta vs. Detroit
|East A
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Indiana vs. Philadelphia
|East A
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Orlando vs. Brooklyn
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Dallas vs. New Orleans
|West B
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Portland vs. Utah
|West A
|9 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Minnesota vs. Golden State
|West C
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers
|West B
|10:30 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
|East A
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 17
|Sacramento vs. San Antonio
|West C
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 17
|Phoenix vs. Utah
|West A
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 17
|Milwaukee vs. Charlotte
|East B
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|New York vs. Washington
|East B
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Detroit vs. Cleveland
|East A
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Boston vs. Toronto
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Orlando vs. Chicago
|East C
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Denver vs. New Orleans
|West B
|8:30 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|L.A. Lakers vs. Portland
|West A
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Houston vs. LA Clippers
|West A
|10:30 p.m.
|Nov. 21
|Cleveland vs. Philadelphia
|East A
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 21
|Utah vs. L.A. Lakers
|West B
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 21
|Toronto vs. Orlando
|East C
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 21
|Indiana vs. Atlanta
|East A
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 21
|Portland vs. Phoenix
|West A
|9 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Boston vs. Orlando
|East C
|2:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Nov. 24
|Phoenix vs. Memphis
|West A
|5 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Nov. 24
|Miami vs. New York
|East B
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 24
|San Antonio vs. Golden State
|West C
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nov. 24
|Chicago vs. Toronto
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Detroit vs. Indiana
|East A
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Denver vs. Houston
|West B
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Washington vs. Milwaukee
|East B
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|Sacramento vs. Minnesota
|West C
|8 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|New Orleans vs. LA Clippers
|West A
|10:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Milwaukee vs. Miami
|East B
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 28
|Golden State vs. Sacramento
|West C
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Nov. 28
|Chicago vs. Boston
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Toronto vs. Brooklyn
|East C
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Atlanta vs. Cleveland
|East A
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Charlotte vs. New York
|East B
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota
|West C
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 28
|Houston vs. Dallas
|West B
|8:30 p.m.
