NBA Cup 2023: In-Season Tournament Format & Top Seeds

What is the NBA Cup and how will the in-season tournament work? Learn everything that you need to know about the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada this year.

How Does The In-Season Tournament Affect The NBA Schedule?

The NBA announced the format for the NBA Cup, the infamous in-season tournament that is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is hoping that the NBA Cup is not only a significant revenue driver for the league but that it can help bring more attention to the regular season amidst the frenzy of the NFL and college football schedule.

The NBA Cup is designed to be built into the regular season schedule and will split the 30 NBA teams into six groups of five teams each. The tournament will take place during the most irrelevant part of the NBA schedule in the early weeks of November and December.

However, instead of sending teams and 82-game schedule in 2023, the league schedule will only feature 80 games in 2023-24. That’s because two regular-season games will be determined by how the in-season tournament plays out.

The 22 teams that fail to qualify for the knockout rounds will have their games scheduled on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. Meanwhile, teams that reach the championship game at the NBA Cup will actually end up playing 83 regular season games with the finals not being officially counted toward the regular season.

Victor Wembanayama To Be Put In National Spotlight

The league has positioned rookie No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama at the forefront of the tournament, giving many NBA fans a chance to see him in action for the first time.

The Spurs will have more nationally-televised games (three) than any other team during the four-game stage of the tournament, which will take place during the month of November.

What Is On The Line At The NBA Cup?

The In-Season Tournament path for the top seeds in each East Group 👀 pic.twitter.com/PTWlfKRIlU — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

In addition to the in-season tournament championship and the NBA Cup MVP award, there are other incentives for players to compete.

Players on the winning team will receive $500,000 each while the runners-up will receive a $200,000 bonus. Meanwhile, losing players in the semifinals will receive $100,000 and the players that lose in the quarterfinals will earn a $50,000 bonus.

NBA Cup Groups & Top Seeds

Plenty of premier matchups out West 👀 📺: The NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule Reveal is LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Awo8zNX8Zt — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic Group D: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers Group E: Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets Group F: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

Note: Top seeds are listed first in each group.

NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Matchup Group Time TV Channel Nov. 3 New York vs. Milwaukee East B 7:30 p.m. ESPN Nov. 3 Dallas vs. Denver West B 10 p.m. ESPN Nov. 3 Cleveland vs. Indiana East A 7 p.m. Nov. 3 Washington vs. Miami East B 8 p.m. Nov. 3 Brooklyn vs. Chicago East C 8 p.m. Nov. 3 Golden State vs. Oklahoma City West C 8 p.m. Nov. 3 Memphis vs. Portland West A 10 p.m. Nov. 10 Brooklyn vs. Boston East C 7:30 p.m. ESPN Nov. 10 L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix West A 10 p.m. ESPN Nov. 10 Philadelphia vs. Detroit East A 7 p.m. Nov. 10 Charlotte vs. Washington East B 7 p.m. Nov. 10 New Orleans vs. Houston West B 8 p.m. Nov. 10 Utah vs. Memphis West A 8 p.m. Nov. 10 Minnesota vs. San Antonio West C 8 p.m. Nov. 10 LA Clippers vs. Dallas West B 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento West C 10 p.m. Nov. 14 San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City West C 7:30 p.m. TNT Nov. 14 LA Clippers vs. Denver West B 10 p.m. TNT Nov. 14 Miami vs. Charlotte East B 7 p.m. Nov. 14 Atlanta vs. Detroit East A 7 p.m. Nov. 14 Indiana vs. Philadelphia East A 7 p.m. Nov. 14 Orlando vs. Brooklyn East C 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 Dallas vs. New Orleans West B 8 p.m. Nov. 14 Portland vs. Utah West A 9 p.m. Nov. 14 Minnesota vs. Golden State West C 10 p.m. Nov. 14 Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers West B 10:30 p.m. Nov. 17 Philadelphia vs. Atlanta East A 7:30 p.m. ESPN Nov. 17 Sacramento vs. San Antonio West C 7:30 p.m. ESPN Nov. 17 Phoenix vs. Utah West A 10 p.m. ESPN Nov. 17 Milwaukee vs. Charlotte East B 7 p.m. Nov. 17 New York vs. Washington East B 7 p.m. Nov. 17 Detroit vs. Cleveland East A 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 Boston vs. Toronto East C 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 Orlando vs. Chicago East C 8 p.m. Nov. 17 Denver vs. New Orleans West B 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 L.A. Lakers vs. Portland West A 10 p.m. Nov. 17 Houston vs. LA Clippers West A 10:30 p.m. Nov. 21 Cleveland vs. Philadelphia East A 7:30 p.m. TNT Nov. 21 Utah vs. L.A. Lakers West B 10 p.m. TNT Nov. 21 Toronto vs. Orlando East C 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Indiana vs. Atlanta East A 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 Portland vs. Phoenix West A 9 p.m. Nov. 24 Boston vs. Orlando East C 2:30 p.m. NBA TV Nov. 24 Phoenix vs. Memphis West A 5 p.m. NBA TV Nov. 24 Miami vs. New York East B 7:30 p.m. ESPN Nov. 24 San Antonio vs. Golden State West C 10 p.m. ESPN Nov. 24 Chicago vs. Toronto East C 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 Detroit vs. Indiana East A 8 p.m. Nov. 24 Denver vs. Houston West B 8 p.m. Nov. 24 Washington vs. Milwaukee East B 8 p.m. Nov. 24 Sacramento vs. Minnesota West C 8 p.m. Nov. 24 New Orleans vs. LA Clippers West A 10:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Milwaukee vs. Miami East B 7:30 p.m. TNT Nov. 28 Golden State vs. Sacramento West C 10 p.m. TNT Nov. 28 Chicago vs. Boston East C 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Toronto vs. Brooklyn East C 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Atlanta vs. Cleveland East A 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Charlotte vs. New York East B 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota West C 7 p.m. Nov. 28 Houston vs. Dallas West B 8:30 p.m.

