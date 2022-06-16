NBA Finals Game 6 Same-Game Parlay Picks | Best NBA Finals SGP

NBA Finals Game 6 will tip-off on Thursday night from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will have a chance to clinch their fourth NBA Championship under Steve Kerr with a win over the Boston Celtics. Below, you’ll find our expert NBA same-game parlay picks, along with our single-game parlay bet for NBA Finals Game 6.

Best NBA Same-Game Parlay Picks Today (June 16)

With the Warriors one win away from another NBA Championship, we’ll go over some of the best SGP picks to add to your parlays tonight.

Take our NBA Finals Same-Game Parlay, which offers a nice payout at +1307 odds at BetOnline.

The Best NBA Sportsbooks for Same-Game Parlay Betting

Best Single-Game Parlay Bets for NBA Finals Game 6

Down 3-2, the Celtics have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

As a result, the elimination game should be a smash spot for bettors.

Below, we’ll focus on our best same-game parlay picks for NBA Finals Game 6 and give away our single-game parlay bet of the day.

NBA Finals Same-Game Parlay Picks (June 16): Andrew Wiggings 2+ Steals (+175)

Andrew Wiggins Steals Odds Play 1+ -251 2+ +175

After making his first NBA All-Star appearance this year, Andrew Wiggins has proved his worth during the 2022 NBA Finals. While he’s averaging 18.4 points per game during the finals, he’s also been tasked with locking up Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum.

Wiggins has held his own defensively against one of the league’s brightest young stars, averaging 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Celtics have actually played worse at home compared to on the road during the NBA Playoffs. Turnovers have also been a major issue for Boston, especially Tatum. In fact, 13 of Tatum’s turnovers have been live-ball turnovers, which should give Wiggins a good chance of coming up with at least two steals in this game.

Takes Andrew Wiggins to record at least two steals in Game 6 on Thursday.

NBA Finals Game 6 Same-Game Parlay Picks: Stephen Curry 6+ 3-Pointers (+139)

Steph Curry Three Milestones Odds Play 5+ -130 6+ +139

Stephen Curry is fresh off of snapping his streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer. Prior to his 0-for-9 performance in Game 5, Curry had hit at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games and 133 consecutive playoff games.

Aside from his dud in Game 5, Curry has been able to make a living from beyond the arc in this series. Despite being guarded by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Curry has hit at least five 3-pointers in each of the other four games in the NBA Finals.

Even if we add in Curry’s 0-9 shooting night, he’s still hitting a red-hot 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers during the 2022 NBA Finals.

Take Stephen Curry to bounce back and score 6+ 3-pointers in Game 6.

NBA Finals Game 6 SGP Picks: Marcus Smart Total Assists 6+ (+114)

Boston is at its best when Smart is active on the offensive end and he will need to be on top of his game if the Celtics are going to avoid elimination.

The Celtics’ guard has scored 18 points or more in four of the five games during this series but he’s also done a good job of distributing the basketball.

Smart recorded four or more assists in four of the first games as well and has had at least five assists three times during that span. However, he’s yet to record six assists in an NBA Finals game.

Smart is averaging 5.7 assists per game in 20 playoff games this year, which makes this plus-money price seem like a bargain.

Take Marcus Smart to record 6+ assists (+114) in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.