Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 teenager playing for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France’s top professional league, dribbled at the top of the key, looking like a point guard. He positioned himself for his next move.

What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime dunk.

Or was it?

Here’s a Victor Wembanyama putback dunk off his own missed stepback 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1Vgcm9vPCM — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 2, 2023

Victor Wembanyama Dunks Off His Own Missed 3-Pointer

Defended aggressively, Wembanyama dribbled between his legs three times before launching a step-back 3-pointer. It clanked off the front of the rim, but what he did next left NBA general managers – and fans – in awe.

Not only did he follow his shot, which is becoming a lost art, but Wembanyama also hustled to grab the rebound.

And accomplished so much more.

Wembanyama soared toward the lane and, in one fluid motion, snared the ball with his right hand and dunked it.

A slam dunk off his own missed trey?

No wonder the 19-year-old is considered the top prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

Check out the slow-motion replay …

Can’t stop watching this Victor Wembanyama sequence 😳#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/s6HJBrfxE2 — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) April 2, 2023

Pistons, Rockets, Spurs Hoping To Land Top Pick

The Detroit Pistons, who have not won a playoff game since 2008, need an injection of Wembanyama’s international talent. Losers of 19 of their past 20 outings, the Pistons (16-61) possess the NBA’s worst record.

With five games to go the Pistons are assured a top-five pick. Along with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, the three teams will have the best chance (14 percent) to land the No. 1 pick via the May 16 draft lottery.

Following the once-in-a-lifetime play, Wembanyama didn’t pause to celebrate or turn all the attention to himself. He barely grinned. Instead, he ran back to cover his man on defense.

Wembanyama acted like it was a routine play.

Or was it?

