Nebraska Football Coach Mickey Joseph Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Recruit Malachi Coleman

Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph got himself in hot water on Tuesday after commenting on recruit Malachi Coleman in a press conference. It was a violation of a NCAA rule that forbids a program from commenting on the likelihood of a commit signing with the school.

Joseph Speaks About Coleman Commitment

Mickey Joseph might be new to the head coaching space, but he will learn in a hurry that what he did on Tuesday is forbidden. Joseph was asked a question on four-star commit, wide receiver Malachi Coleman. Coleman had chosen Nebraska over five other schools on Saturday.

Joseph was responding to a reporter who commented that Malachi Coleman had committed to the Cornhuskers. The Huskers head coach then confirmed that Coleman had indeed committed to Nebraska before continuing. He was then asked if he had spoken the number one recruit in the state of Nebraska since he announced his decision.

“Well, he [Coleman] said six months ago he wasn’t coming, so you put the pieces together,” Joseph said.

Coleman, while committed, cannot sign an official letter of intent until December 21, 2022.

The NCAA Rule

Unfortunately for Joseph, this is a breach of the NCAA rule, which reads, “[a program] is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.”

Immediately after making his comment, it seemed as though Joseph had realized his error. He chuckled to himself before leaving the press conference. Joseph then asked media relations staff if he had made a mistake.

According to Nebraska spokesman Keith Mann, Joseph had made the university’s compliance office aware of his faux pas almost immediately. There is no word yet on how the NCAA will deal with the violation of their rules. Usually, these type of infractions are handled on a case-by-case basis.