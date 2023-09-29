NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET in the afternoon.

Dolphins (+2.5)

Ali Bhanpuri is riding with the Miami Dolphins to upset the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park this Sunday. “Miami has to be a bit peeved to find itself 2.5-point dogs after its mercy-rule-worthy demolition of Denver last Sunday,” he said. “Seventy points! That’s more than 18 teams have totaled through three games.

“Thanks to a deep and highly productive D-line, Buffalo boasts the highest QB pressure percentage (50.2%) in the league despite blitzing at the second-lowest rate (15.7%), per Next Gen Stats.

“The [Bills’] defense will do its damnedest to give Josh Allen & Co. an opportunity to match blows with Miami’s early MVP candidates, but the Dolphins’ overall team speed (including Tua’s TTT) eventually exhausts and overwhelms Buffalo.”

Ravens (+3)

Next, Dan Parr is a firm believer in the Baltimore Ravens right now. “A lot of signs are pointing to a Browns win here. They’re at home, no one can score on their defense and injuries have clearly taken a toll on the Ravens,” Parr said. “I’m just not ready to trust Cleveland yet, at least not in a game I expect to be close.

“Baltimore is getting better news on the injury front this week, and maybe last week’s overtime loss to the Gardner Minshew-led Colts was the wake-up call the team needed to tighten things up a bit.”

Last season, Baltimore and Cleveland split the series at a game apiece. Through three games this season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown 2 touchdowns to 1 interception, while rushing for 193 yards.

Cowboys (-6.5)

Moreover, Parr is sticking with the Dallas Cowboys to defeat the New England Patriots. “The Cowboys are not going to solve their red-zone issues in one week, but I don’t think that will be required to beat a Patriots team that has yet to break 20 points in a game this season,” Parr added.

“Arizona exposed Dallas’ vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball last week. I just don’t see the explosiveness in New England’s offense to fully exploit soft spots on Dallas’ D. Look for Dan Quinn’s unit to bounce back, putting relentless pressure on Mac Jones.”

Some of us had a feeling last week that Arizona would cover the spread. However, most fans overlooked that Cowboys-Cardinals matchup. The Cowboys struggled right from the get-go. Almost everyone had Dallas winning by at least a touchdown.

Since the Patriots will likely never have a great offense again under head coach Bill Belichick, expect Dallas to bounce back at home in this one. It seems “The Patriot Way” was always “The Brady Way.”

