Only four teams remain heading into the conference championships. Which players are in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s games? Below, we examine the injury report for the 2024 NFL Conference Championship Round.

Notable 2024 NFL Conference Championship Round Injuries

Ravens activate TE Mark Andrews from IR, will play in AFC Championship game. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/hF4Fe7EWPa — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several players on Sunday, including guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). Linebacker Willie Gay (neck) and running back Isiah Pacheo (ankle/toe) will likely play, but they won’t be 100%.

The biggest injury news for the Ravens involves Mark Andrews. The star tight end was removed from the injury report and will play against the Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions will be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson (knee). However, tight end Sam LaPorta is off the injury report and will play on Sunday night.

The San Francisco 49ers received a huge injury update when head coach Kyle Shanahan said star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play against the Lions. Samuel injured his shoulder in the first quarter in the Divisional Round against the Packers and exited the game.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Round Injury Report

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel is not on the injury report and will play against the Lions. "Full go today." pic.twitter.com/oi9c8xbvng — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2024

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out: WR Skyy Moore (Knee, IR), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral), OL Prine Tega Wanogho (quad, IR)

WR Skyy Moore (Knee, IR), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral), OL Prine Tega Wanogho (quad, IR) Questionable: S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay (neck), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)

Ravens

Doubtful: LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder)

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) Questionable: CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: OL Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

OL Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee) Questionable: QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), CB Chase Lucas (illness)

49ers

Questionable: LB Oren Burks (shoulder)