San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is considered “50-50” to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Injured

49ers consider it “50-50” as to whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday night’s NFC championship game vs. the Lions due to the shoulder injury he suffered vs. the Packers, per source. pic.twitter.com/25N9aDXvxd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Samuel injured his right shoulder in the first half of the 49ers’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Samuel exited the game and did not return.

According to Schefter, Samuel told members of the 49ers’ organization that he was “OK.” Samuel had two catches for 24 yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

The 49ers believe Samuel’s injury is not as bad as the hairline fracture suffered in his shoulder in the 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Samuel missed the next two games, with the 49ers losing both.

Will Deebo Samuel Play In The NFC Championship Game?

From @GMFB: There continues to be guarded optimism for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with negative X-Rays; Plus, #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made moves on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/OeXQrgItRS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon and provide an update on Samuel’s shoulder.

Samuel is one of the most important members of the 49ers offense. In the regular season, Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. Samuel’s versatility is his biggest strength, as the star wide receiver also rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. The 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.