49ers WR Deebo Samuel Injured: Will He Play In NFC Championship Game?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is considered “50-50” to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Injured

Samuel injured his right shoulder in the first half of the 49ers’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Samuel exited the game and did not return.

According to Schefter, Samuel told members of the 49ers’ organization that he was “OK.” Samuel had two catches for 24 yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

The 49ers believe Samuel’s injury is not as bad as the hairline fracture suffered in his shoulder in the 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Samuel missed the next two games, with the 49ers losing both.

Will Deebo Samuel Play In The NFC Championship Game?

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon and provide an update on Samuel’s shoulder.

Samuel is one of the most important members of the 49ers offense. In the regular season, Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. Samuel’s versatility is his biggest strength, as the star wide receiver also rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. The 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

