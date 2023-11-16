2023 NFL Playoffs: AFC and NFC Seed Projections

As the 2023 NFL season enters Week 11, teams only have seven more regular season games to improve their postseason chances. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the seed projections for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

*As of 11/16/2023 before Bengals vs. Ravens.

2023 NFL Playoffs: AFC Seed Projections

If the season ended today, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) would be the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Kansas City would earn a bye with the top seed. The Chiefs are first in the AFC West and hold head-to-head tiebreakers over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, two teams in contention for the one seed.

The No. 2 seed belongs to the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) from the AFC North. The Ravens are first in the AFC North, but that could change with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11.

Rounding out the top four seeds are the No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) from the AFC South and the No. 4 Miami Dolphins (6-3) from the AFC East.

AFC Playoff Picture

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) – AFC West Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – AFC North Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) – AFC South Miami Dolphins (6-3) – AFC East Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) – Wild Card 1 Cleveland Browns (6-3) – Wild Card 2 Houston Texans (5-4) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

10. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

2023 NFL Playoffs: NFC Seed Projections

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are all alone at the top of the NFC for the second straight season by way of the NFC East. The Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 11 in a Super Bowl rematch that could be a preview of what’s to come later this season.

The Detroit Lions (7-2) are kings of the NFC North and currently own the No. 2 overall seed. With the Eagles playing a tough schedule over the next four games, Detroit could find themselves in contention for the one seed if they keep winning.

Rounding out the top four seeds are the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) from the NFC West and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) from the NFC South.

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) – NFC East Detroit Lions (7-2) – NFC North San Francisco 49ers (6-3) – NFC West New Orleans Saints (5-5) – NFC South Seattle Seahawks (6-3) – Wild Card 1 Dallas Cowboys (6-3) – Wild Card 2 Minnesota Vikings (6-4) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

9. Washington Commanders (4-6)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)