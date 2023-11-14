NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Eagles And Chiefs Fighting For No. 1 Spot

Dan Girolamo
AJ Brown Eagles

The 2023 NFL season feels like 2022 all over again, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on top of each conference. Check out our NFL Week 11 Power Rankings below.

With only one loss, the Eagles deserve to be No. 1 in the power rankings. Right behind them are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Monday Night Football will see the highly-anticipated rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs.

The NFC playoff picture is easier to predict than the AFC. The Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys are by far and away the four best teams in the conference.

In the AFC, there are a lot of question marks behind the Chiefs. All four teams in the AFC North are above .500. Miami is first in the AFC East, but they can’t beat a top team. The Jaguars are first in the AFC South, but they just got crushed by the 49ers.

Only eight weeks remain in the 2023 NFL Season. Heading into Week 11, we ranked every NFL team from 1-32. See our rankings below.

NFL Week 11 Power Rankings

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes
1 Philadelphia Eagles 

(8-1)
Philadelphia Eagles logo

 +550 The Eagles had a bye in Week 10. Now, Philadelphia plays Kansas City in a game they’ve had circled since the schedule came out. Will Eagles vs. Chiefs Part II lead to a Part III in Super Bowl LVIII?
2 Kansas City Chiefs

(7-2)
Kansas City Chiefs logo

 +500 The Chiefs had a bye in Week 10. Losses by Baltimore and Jacksonville cleared KC’s path to the No. 1 seed. Now, they face the Eagles in what could be the best game of the season.
3 Detroit Lions

(7-2)
Detroit Lions logo

 +1200 The Lions edged out the Chargers 41-38 behind 533 yards of total offense. The defense must be better if they want to beat Philly or San Fran in the playoffs. If Detroit keeps winning, they could steal the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
4 San Francisco 49ers

(6-3)
San Francisco 49ers logo

 +500 San Francisco is going to be just fine. After losing three straight games, the 49ers destroyed the Jaguars 34-3. The 49ers should be 7-3 heading into Week 12, which starts a three-game stretch against Seattle, Philadelphia, and Seattle.
5 Baltimore Ravens

(7-3)Baltimore Ravens logo

 +900 The Ravens could be 10-0. Yet, they collapsed for the third time this season. The Ravens blew a 14-point lead and lost 33-31 to the Browns. Baltimore will lose on Divisional Weekend if they don’t clean up the late-game mishaps.
6 Dallas Cowboys

(6-3)
Dallas Cowboys logo

 +1000 How much can we take away from a 49-17 against Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants? Regardless, Dak threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys should win their next three games before heading into their rematch against the Eagles.
7 Miami Dolphins

(6-3)
Miami Dolphins logo

 +1200 The Dolphins had a bye in Week 10. With Buffalo losing, the Dolphins now stand atop the AFC East. Miami has a favorable schedule for the next five games.
8 Cleveland Browns

(6-3)
Cleveland Browns logo

 +2800 Is Deshaun Watson back? The expensive quarterback played his best game as a Brown, throwing for 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. More importantly, Watson led the offense down the field in the game’s closing moments to beat the Ravens as time expired.
9 Jacksonville Jaguars

(6-3)
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

 +2200 “The Jaguars are a contender” narrative went backward in the 34-3 loss to the 49ers. Jacksonville is still in good shape to win the AFC South, with games against the Titans and Texans over the next two weeks.
10 Pittsburgh Steelers

(6-3)Pittsburgh Steelers logo

 +6600 Tell me if you’ve heard this story before. The Steelers struggled offensively for the first three quarters. Pittsburgh had one great drive in the fourth quarter that led to points, and the defense made a stop to win. That formula worked again in a 23-19 win over the Packers.
11 Seattle Seahawks

(6-3)
Seattle Seahawks logo

 +3300 Seattle did its best to let the Commanders stay in the game, but a game-winning Jason Myers field goal sealed the deal for the Seahawks’ 29-26 victory. Seattle plays the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday before a date with the 49ers on Thanksgiving night.
12 Cincinnati Bengals

(5-4)Cincinnati Bengals logo

 +1200 Injuries, turnovers, and timely drops cost the Bengals a victory over the Texans. Cincinnati cannot afford to lose big games down the stretch. The Bengals now play the Ravens, a game with huge playoff implications at stake.
13 Minnesota Vikings

(6-4)
Minnesota Vikings logo

 +6000 The Vikings have found their version of 2017 Case Keenum with Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman QB threw for 268 yards and one touchdown in Minnesota’s 27-19 win over the Saints. Things are only looking up for Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson on the precipice of returning to the lineup.
14 Houston Texans

(5-4)
Houston Texans logo

 +6600 It’s time to include C.J. Stroud in the MVP conversation. The Texans rookie is only getting better with each start. Stroud completed 23-39 passes for 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 30-27 win over the Bengals. If Houston can defeat the Cardinals on Sunday, they’ll head into Week 12 with a chance to take the division lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
15 Buffalo Bills

(5-5)
Buffalo Bills logo

 +2500 The wagon wheels are off in Buffalo. The Bills turned the ball over four times in their 24-22 loss to the Broncos. Penalties, turnovers, and stupid mistakes cost Buffalo the game. The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. Buffalo has no margin for error.
16 Los Angeles Chargers

(4-5)Los Angeles Chargers logo

 +5000 The Chargers gained over 400 yards of offense. Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Yet, none of it mattered because the Chargers’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, surrendering over 500 yards of offense to the Lions in a 41-38 defeat. I don’t see a world where Brandon Staley coaches this team next season.
17 Indianapolis Colts

(5-5)
Indianapolis Colts logo

 +25000 In one of the ugliest games of the weekend, the Colts outlasted the Patriots in Germany, making fewer mistakes in their 10-6 victory in Germany. The Colts’ remaining schedule is manageable. Can they win four more games and sneak into the playoffs?
18 Las Vegas Raiders

(5-5)
Las Vegas Raiders logo

 +15000 If your season is heading off a cliff, play the Giants and Jets, and you’ll get back on track. The Raiders completed the New York sweep on Sunday night, defeating the Jets 16-12 to move to 5-5. The Raiders’ players love playing for Antonio Pierce. Will Pierce be the coach next season?
19 Denver Broncos

(4-5)Denver Broncos logo

 +15000 Denver has come a long way since giving up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos have won three straight games, including a 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills. Russell Wilson’s touchdowns to interceptions: 18 to 4. Has Wilson done enough to be the QB next season?
20 New Orleans Saints

(5-5)New Orleans Saintslogo

 +6600 The inconsistent Saints lived up to their nickname with a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Many fans were happy to see Jameis Winston enter the game, who threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Someone has to win the NFC South? Right?
21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(4-5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

 +12500 The Bucs kept their NFC South hopes alive with a win over the Titans. After the 49ers in Week 11, the Bucs’ schedule opens up with games against the Colts, Panthers, Falcons, and Packers.
22 Washington Commanders

(4-6)Washington Commanders logo

 +25000 Here’s a fun fact: Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing with 2,783 yards. Unfortunately for Howell, his 312 yards and three touchdowns were not enough to beat the Seahawks. Commanders play the Giants in Week 11.
23 Atlanta Falcons

(4-6)
Atlanta Falcons logo

 +15000 The Falcons’ last six games have been decided by one possession. Atlanta is 2-4 during that span, with their latest defeat a 25-23 loss to the Cardinals. The Falcons may be heading toward a complete reset in the offseason.
24 New York Jets

(4-5)
New York Jets logo

 +10000 Same old story for the Jets in a 16-12 loss to the Raiders. The defense kept the team in the game, but the offense could not put the ball in the end zone. The Jets have not scored a touchdown in November. Aaron Rodgers should not come back if New York keeps losing games.
25 Tennessee Titans

(3-6)
Tennessee Titans logo

 +30000 After two encouraging starts, Will Levis struggled against the Bucs, completing 19-39 passes for 199 yards and one interception in a Titans’ 20-6 loss. A loss to the Jaguars on Sunday will end their season.
26 Green Bay Packers

(3-6)Green Bay Packers logo

 +20000 I have no idea what the Packers will do in the offseason. Jordan Love has been inconsistent all season. Although, Love did play admirably against the Steelers in defeat, throwing for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Matt LaFleur will be back. Will Love be under center?
27 Los Angeles Rams

(3-6)Los Angeles Rams logo

 +20000 Week 11 against the Seahawks will be the Rams’ final stand. Los Angeles must empty the kitchen sink and do whatever they can to win and keep their playoff hopes alive.
28 Chicago Bears

(3-7)
Chicago Bears logo

 +75000 The Bears had a rare win-win scenario in their Thursday victory over the Panthers. The Bears won the actual game, but by defeating the Panthers, Carolina remained in pole position for the No. 1 draft pick, which the Bears own.
29 Arizona Cardinals

(2-8)
Arizona Cardinals logo

 +100000 The Cardinals face an interesting dilemma. Kyler Murray looked pretty good for a guy coming off knee surgery, culminating with a Cardinals’ 25-23 win. However, the Cardinals are going nowhere. If Murray continues to win games, it ruins their draft position. It’s a catch-22 situation in Arizona.
30 New England Patriots

(2-8)
New England Patriots logo

 +10000 The Mac Jones era in New England may have died against the Colts. After throwing a horrible interception late in the fourth quarter, Jones was benched for the final drive, with the Patriots needing a touchdown to win. Will Bill Belichick be the coach next season? Your guess is as good as mine.
31 New York Giants

(2-8)New York Giants logo

 +150000 Tommy DeVito seems like a good kid, but he’s not ready to be a starting NFL quarterback. With Arizona’s win, the Giants own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Remaining in that position would bring joy to the fanbase.
32 Carolina Panthers

(1-8)
Carolina Panthers logo

 +150000 At some point, Bryce Young has to show some flashes of greatness, right? Don’t expect to see it in Week 11 when the Panthers play the Dallas Cowboys.
