Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills’ Fans Languishing Over QB Josh Allen’s Turnover Woes, Weary Over Last-Second NFL Loss To Denver Broncos At Highmark Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
russell wilson escapes bills defender on MNF (1)

Considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen has produced eye-popping highlights since he emerged as the Buffalo Bills’ starter.

Over the past six seasons, entering Monday, Allen has dazzled, producing 201 career touchdowns, second-most in league history. But he also has bewildered, compiling 93 total turnovers, tops in the NFL since 2018.

Allen’s duality was on full display against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Twitter users reacted to Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as the Broncos rallied for a 24-22, last-second victory at Highmark Stadium.

With an NFL-high 11 interceptions this season, Allen is single-handedly rekindling an age-old digital debate: Is the “Madden Curse” for real? …

Needing a win to get back into the playoff chase, Allen took the field, eager to play over his recent struggles, but only compounded his problems as the three-time reigning AFC East champs fell to 5-5 …

After starting the season 0-3 and 1-5 and possessing one of the NFL’s worse defenses, the Broncos (4-5) earned their third consecutive victory, but remained in a last-place tie in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers …

With their troubles mounting early, the Bills suffered turnover No. 1 (on the first play) …

Bills turnover No. 2 …

Bills turnover No. 3 …

Broncos players rehashed their first-half thievery …

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who hauled in eight of 11 targets for 53 yards, received a little sideline magic, lifting the Broncos to a 9-0, second-quarter advantage …

Catch of a lifetime? Russell Wilson’s 7-yard, improvised TD pass to Sutton proved to be highly improbable …

With 3:36 left in the first half, the host Bills finally got on the board as Allen found Dalton Kincaid for a 22-yard scoring pass …

Halftime highlight: Remembering past Monday Night Football broadcast icons …

Broncos turnover No. 1, which led to the Bills producing the game-tying points …

After all of the Bills’ early mistakes, running back Latavius Murray scored from seven yards out to forge a 15-15 tie at 6:42 of the third quarter …

The Broncos claimed the lead with 5:06 remaining on Wilson’s 3-yard pass to Javonte Williams, but missed their second PAT Monday …

After five consecutive runs by James Cook, Allen claimed the edge and scored on a 6-yard run, giving the Bills a 22-21, fourth-quarter edge …

But the Broncos came back, benefitting from a disputed pass interference call …

In field-goal position with no time outs and the final seconds winding down, the Broncos’ Wil Lutz missed his first attempt, but the Bills had 12 men on the field. Lutz didn’t miss the second time, hitting the 36-yarder was time expired. It proved to be the NFL’s sixth last-second FG during Week 10 …

Final score: Broncos 24, Bills 22 …

Turnover-prone Allen addressed the media following Monday’s loss …

Bills Broncos Monday Night Football
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
