NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The 49ers


Dan Girolamo



San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

For Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, we’re backing the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Below, examine our NFL Week 14 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Against the Spread

San Francisco 49ers -11 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after an interception in the end zone for a touchback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Normally, the trends say to back the Seahawks. Double-digit underdogs typically play well against divisional opponents. The Seahawks have also had a few extra days of rest.

Also, Geno Smith played his best game of the season in Week 13. In a 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Smith completed 23 of 41 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Smith did this against a Cowboys team that was undefeated at home, allowing just 12 points per game before Seattle dropped 35 on them.

Pete Carroll is good as an underdog (52-34-2 ATS), but not as a double-digit underdog (0-4 outright and 1-3 ATS) via ESPN.

Again, the play is usually to bet the underdog in this spot. However, the 49ers are a different animal. When San Francisco is healthy, no one has shown they can stop them. The 49ers are 17-2 SU and 14-5 ATS when Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel start via Action Network.

The magic number for the 49ers is 30. San Francisco has scored 30 points in eight games. The 49ers are 8-0 SU. San Francisco rolls on Sunday.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -11 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys -3.5 (-107)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Is Jalen Hurts injured? That’s one of the biggest questions heading into Sunday night’s game against the Eagles. Hurts has been dealing with a lower leg injury suffered earlier this season. The Eagles quarterback was also evaluated for a concussion last week.

Even though Hurts is not on the injury report, he is not 100%.

Philadelphia’s luck ran out last week against the 49ers after narrowly defeating the Chiefs and Bills. The Eagles will lose on Sunday night if they continue to play like they have been the last three weeks.

Dallas is peaking at the right time because Dak Prescott is playing like the MVP. In Week 13, Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 41-35 win.

Prescott also plays well against the Eagles, with an 8-4 ATS/SU record.

The Eagles are a 3.5-point underdog, which isn’t a good sign. Philadelphia is 4-8 ATS all-time under Nick Sirianni via ESPN.

Dallas continues their hot streak with a win and cover on Sunday night.

Bet on Dallas Cowboys -3.5 (-107)
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
