NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The 49ers

For Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, we’re backing the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Below, examine our NFL Week 14 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Against the Spread

San Francisco 49ers -11 (-110)

Normally, the trends say to back the Seahawks. Double-digit underdogs typically play well against divisional opponents. The Seahawks have also had a few extra days of rest.

Also, Geno Smith played his best game of the season in Week 13. In a 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Smith completed 23 of 41 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Smith did this against a Cowboys team that was undefeated at home, allowing just 12 points per game before Seattle dropped 35 on them.

Pete Carroll is good as an underdog (52-34-2 ATS), but not as a double-digit underdog (0-4 outright and 1-3 ATS) via ESPN.

Again, the play is usually to bet the underdog in this spot. However, the 49ers are a different animal. When San Francisco is healthy, no one has shown they can stop them. The 49ers are 17-2 SU and 14-5 ATS when Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel start via Action Network.

The magic number for the 49ers is 30. San Francisco has scored 30 points in eight games. The 49ers are 8-0 SU. San Francisco rolls on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys -3.5 (-107)

Is Jalen Hurts injured? That’s one of the biggest questions heading into Sunday night’s game against the Eagles. Hurts has been dealing with a lower leg injury suffered earlier this season. The Eagles quarterback was also evaluated for a concussion last week.

Even though Hurts is not on the injury report, he is not 100%.

Philadelphia’s luck ran out last week against the 49ers after narrowly defeating the Chiefs and Bills. The Eagles will lose on Sunday night if they continue to play like they have been the last three weeks.

Dallas is peaking at the right time because Dak Prescott is playing like the MVP. In Week 13, Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 41-35 win.

Prescott also plays well against the Eagles, with an 8-4 ATS/SU record.

The Eagles are a 3.5-point underdog, which isn’t a good sign. Philadelphia is 4-8 ATS all-time under Nick Sirianni via ESPN.

Dallas continues their hot streak with a win and cover on Sunday night.