The NFL Week 16 Injury Report is live. Which key players are out for this weekend’s games? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 16.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
Notable Week 16 Injuries
Players out this weekend include Ja’Marr Chase, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kenny Pickett, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Micah Hyde, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Blake Cashman, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Juan Thornhill, Anthony Walker, Jamal Adams, Frank Clark, D’Wayne Eskridge, Caleb Farley, Sean… pic.twitter.com/6Ml8wyZLie
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Ja’Maar Chase (shoulder) on Saturday against the Steelers. The Bengals currently occupy the six-seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remains out with an ankle injury. Mason Rudolph will start in his place.
The Houston Texans will have to win without star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who remains out with a concussion. Case Keenum will start for the second straight week.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger), Texans defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion), Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (foot).
NFL Week 16 Injury Report
#Texans QB CJ Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out against the #Browns.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET
Bengals
- Out: WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder)
Steelers
- Out: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
- Questionable: S Elijah Riley (ankle)
Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET
Bills
- Out: WR Justin Shorter (hamstring), S Micah Hyde (neck stinger)
- Questionable: RB Ty Johnson (shoulder), DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral), DE A.J. Epenesa (rib), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
Chargers
- Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), OLB Joey Bosa (foot)
- Doubtful: LB Tanner Muse (knee), DB Deane Leonard (heel)
- Questionable: DL Nick Williams (shoulder), CB Essang Bassey (concussion), TE Nick Vannett
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Colts
- Out: C Jack Anderson (illness), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Segun Olubi (hip)
- Questionable: RB Zack Moss (forearm), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion)
Falcons
- Doubtful: FB Keith Smith (ankle)
- Questionable: OL Kaleb McGary (knee), DL David Onyemata (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (back)
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Out: WR Dee Eskridge (ribs), S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Frank Clark (illness)
- Questionable: RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder), C Evan Brown (illness), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip), CB Trey Brown (heel/knee)
Titans
- Out: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee), DL TK McLendon (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), LB Jack Gibbens (back), DB K’Von Wallace (quad), DB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), S Amani Hooker (knee)
- Questionable: QB Will Levis (ankle), TE Chig Okonkwo (illness), TE Josh Whyle (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (shin), C Aaron Brewer (ankle), C Daniel Brunskill (ankle)
Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Packers
- Out: TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), S Darnell Savage (shoulder)
- Doubtful: RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle)
- Questionable: RB AJ Dillon (thumb), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Robert Rochell (neck), S Rudy Ford (back),
Panthers
- Questionable: TE Ian Thomas (ankle), LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad/back)
Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf)
- Questionable: G Joel Bitonio (back)
Texans
- Out: QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), DE Will Anderson (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Nico Collins (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles)
Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), C Tyler Larsen (knee), OT Charles Leno Jr. (calf)
- Questionable: S Percy Butler
Jets
- Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), QB Zach Wilson (concussion)
- Questionable: RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), OT Duane Brown (back), DL Jonathan Franklin-Myers (hip), DB Jordan Whitehead (knee)
Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), TE Brock Wright (hip), DB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)
- Doubtful: LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder)
Vikings
- Out: WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee)
- Questionable: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), OT Brian O’Neill (ankle, DL Harrison Phillips (back), DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (shin), LB Ivan Pace Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
Jaguars
- Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion), WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), TE Brenton Strange (foot), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbel, S Andre Cisco (groin)
Buccaneers
- Out: WR Rakim Jarrett (quad)
- Questionable: DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf)
Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Out: DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)
- Doubtful: OT Tyron Smith (back)
- Questionable: OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder, OL Zack Martin (thigh), S Malik Hooker (ankle), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee)
Dolphins
- Out: OL Robert Hunt (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (hip), DB Elijah Campbell (Knee), S Jevon Holland (knees)
Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Bobby Price (quad), CB Garrett Williams (knee)
- Questionable: WR Greg Dortch (shoulder), DL Kevin Strong (knee), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), CB Antonio Hamilton (calf)
Bears
- Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), OG Teven Jenkins (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (knee)
- Questionable: RB D’Onta Foreman (personal), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), TE Cole Kmet (quad)
New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7) – Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Out: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), OT Conor McDermott (concussion), DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (illness), LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones, (knee)
Broncos
- Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), OT Alex Palczewski (knee), OLB Nik Bonitto (knee)
*Monday Reports Released on Saturday afternoon
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET
Raiders
Chiefs
New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET
Giants
Eagles
MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
Ravens
49ers