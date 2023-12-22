The NFL Week 16 Injury Report is live. Which key players are out for this weekend’s games? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 16.

Notable Week 16 Injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Ja’Maar Chase (shoulder) on Saturday against the Steelers. The Bengals currently occupy the six-seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remains out with an ankle injury. Mason Rudolph will start in his place.

The Houston Texans will have to win without star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who remains out with a concussion. Case Keenum will start for the second straight week.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger), Texans defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion), Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (foot).

NFL Week 16 Injury Report

#Texans QB CJ Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out against the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bengals

Out: WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder)

Steelers

Out: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

Questionable: S Elijah Riley (ankle)

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Bills

Out: WR Justin Shorter (hamstring), S Micah Hyde (neck stinger)

Questionable: RB Ty Johnson (shoulder), DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral), DE A.J. Epenesa (rib), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

Chargers

Out: WR Keenan Allen (heel), OLB Joey Bosa (foot)

Doubtful: LB Tanner Muse (knee), DB Deane Leonard (heel)

Questionable: DL Nick Williams (shoulder), CB Essang Bassey (concussion), TE Nick Vannett

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

Out: C Jack Anderson (illness), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Segun Olubi (hip)

Questionable: RB Zack Moss (forearm), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion)

Falcons

Doubtful: FB Keith Smith (ankle)

Questionable: OL Kaleb McGary (knee), DL David Onyemata (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (back)

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Out: WR Dee Eskridge (ribs), S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Frank Clark (illness)

Questionable: RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder), C Evan Brown (illness), CB Devon Witherspoon (hip), CB Trey Brown (heel/knee)

Titans

Out: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee), DL TK McLendon (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), LB Jack Gibbens (back), DB K’Von Wallace (quad), DB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), S Amani Hooker (knee)

Questionable: QB Will Levis (ankle), TE Chig Okonkwo (illness), TE Josh Whyle (knee), TE Trevon Wesco (shin), C Aaron Brewer (ankle), C Daniel Brunskill (ankle)

Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Packers

Out: TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), S Darnell Savage (shoulder)

Doubtful: RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle)

Questionable: RB AJ Dillon (thumb), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Robert Rochell (neck), S Rudy Ford (back),

Panthers

Questionable: TE Ian Thomas (ankle), LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad/back)

Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Browns

Out: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf)

Questionable: G Joel Bitonio (back)

Texans

Out: QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), DE Will Anderson (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Nico Collins (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles)

Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), C Tyler Larsen (knee), OT Charles Leno Jr. (calf)

Questionable: S Percy Butler

Jets

Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), QB Zach Wilson (concussion)

Questionable: RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), OT Duane Brown (back), DL Jonathan Franklin-Myers (hip), DB Jordan Whitehead (knee)

Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), TE Brock Wright (hip), DB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral)

Doubtful: LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder)

Vikings

Out: WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee)

Questionable: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), OT Brian O'Neill (ankle, DL Harrison Phillips (back), DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (shin), LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jaguars

Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion), WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring), TE Brenton Strange (foot), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbel, S Andre Cisco (groin)

Buccaneers

Out: WR Rakim Jarrett (quad)

Questionable: DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf)

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Out: DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle)

Doubtful: OT Tyron Smith (back)

Questionable: OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder, OL Zack Martin (thigh), S Malik Hooker (ankle), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee)

Dolphins

Out: OL Robert Hunt (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (hip), DB Elijah Campbell (Knee), S Jevon Holland (knees)

Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Bobby Price (quad), CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Questionable: WR Greg Dortch (shoulder), DL Kevin Strong (knee), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), CB Antonio Hamilton (calf)

Bears

Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), OG Teven Jenkins (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (knee)

Questionable: RB D'Onta Foreman (personal), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), TE Cole Kmet (quad)

New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7) – Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots

Out: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), OT Conor McDermott (concussion), DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (illness), LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones, (knee)

Broncos

Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), OT Alex Palczewski (knee), OLB Nik Bonitto (knee)

