Before Week 16 kicks off, four teams have punched their tickets to the postseason. Which teams will clinch a playoff berth this weekend? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 16.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

*As of 12/21/2023

The Baltimore Ravens remain the top team in the AFC, with a clear path to secure the No. 1 seed. If the Ravens win their final three games, the AFC’s path to the Super Bowl runs through Baltimore. It won’t be easy, as the Ravens play the 49ers on Christmas night.

The Miami Dolphins have sole possession of the No. 2 seed. What’s concerning for Miami is their brutal schedule over the final three weeks. The Dolphins have games against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. If Miami loses one of its next two and Buffalo wins its next two games, the Week 18 game between the Dolphins and Bills will be for the AFC East.

Keep an eye on the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans all stand at 8-6. If the season ended today, the Jaguars would win the AFC South because it owns tiebreakers over both teams. One loss by any of the three teams, and their chances of making the playoffs dramatically decrease.

AFC Playoff Picture

Baltimore Ravens* (11-3) – AFC North Miami Dolphins (10-4) – AFC East Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) – AFC South Cleveland Browns (9-5) – Wild Card 1 Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) – Wild Card 2 Indianapolis Colts (8-6) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (8-6) – 3rd in AFC South

9. Buffalo Bills (8-6) – 2nd in AFC East

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – 4th in AFC North

11. Denver Broncos (7-7) – 2nd in AFC West

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) – 4th in AFC West

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – 3rd in AFC West

Eliminated

Tennessee Titans (5-9) – 4th in AFC South

New York Jets (5-9) – 3rd in AFC East

New England Patriots (3-11) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West and will host at least one playoff game. However, the 49ers are in a great position to secure the No. 1 seed. If San Francisco goes 2-1 over the final three games, they will be the one-seed heading into the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are tied at 10-4. Though the Cowboys are currently listed as the No. 2 seed, Dallas does not control its destiny. The Cowboys need to win two of their final three games and have the Eagles lose at least one game for Dallas to win the NFC East.

The NFC South is a logjam, with the Bucs and Saints at 7-7 and the Falcons at 6-8. The team with the best chance to win the division is the Bucs. If Tampa wins on Sunday, the Bucs can win the division with a victory over the Saints in Week 17.

NFC Playoff Picture

San Francisco 49ers* (11-3) – NFC West Dallas Cowboys* (10-4) – NFC East Detroit Lions (10-4) – NFC North Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – AFC South Philadelphia Eagles* (10-4) – Wild Card 1 Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Wild Card 2 Los Angeles Rams (7-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7) – 3rd in NFC West

9. New Orleans Saints (7-7) – 2nd in NFC South

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – 3rd in NFC South

11. Green Bay Packers (6-8) – 3rd in NFC North

12. New York Giants (5-9) – 3rd in NFC East

13. Chicago Bears (5-9) – 4th in NFC North

Eliminated

Washington Commanders (4-10) – 4th in NFC East

Arizona Cardinals (3-11) – 4th in NFC West

Carolina Panthers (2-12) – 4th in NFC South