2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 16

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and running back Raheem Mostert (31)

Before Week 16 kicks off, four teams have punched their tickets to the postseason. Which teams will clinch a playoff berth this weekend? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 16.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

*As of 12/21/2023 

The Baltimore Ravens remain the top team in the AFC, with a clear path to secure the No. 1 seed. If the Ravens win their final three games, the AFC’s path to the Super Bowl runs through Baltimore. It won’t be easy, as the Ravens play the 49ers on Christmas night.

The Miami Dolphins have sole possession of the No. 2 seed. What’s concerning for Miami is their brutal schedule over the final three weeks. The Dolphins have games against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. If Miami loses one of its next two and Buffalo wins its next two games, the Week 18 game between the Dolphins and Bills will be for the AFC East.

Keep an eye on the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans all stand at 8-6. If the season ended today, the Jaguars would win the AFC South because it owns tiebreakers over both teams. One loss by any of the three teams, and their chances of making the playoffs dramatically decrease.

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Baltimore Ravens* (11-3) – AFC North
  2. Miami Dolphins (10-4) – AFC East
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – AFC West
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) – AFC South
  5. Cleveland Browns (9-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Indianapolis Colts (8-6) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (8-6) – 3rd in AFC South
9. Buffalo Bills (8-6) – 2nd in AFC East
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – 4th in AFC North
11. Denver Broncos (7-7) – 2nd in AFC West
12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) – 4th in AFC West
13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – 3rd in AFC West

Eliminated

Tennessee Titans (5-9) – 4th in AFC South
New York Jets (5-9) – 3rd in AFC East
New England Patriots (3-11) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after an interception in the end zone for a touchback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West and will host at least one playoff game. However, the 49ers are in a great position to secure the No. 1 seed. If San Francisco goes 2-1 over the final three games, they will be the one-seed heading into the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are tied at 10-4. Though the Cowboys are currently listed as the No. 2 seed, Dallas does not control its destiny. The Cowboys need to win two of their final three games and have the Eagles lose at least one game for Dallas to win the NFC East.

The NFC South is a logjam, with the Bucs and Saints at 7-7 and the Falcons at 6-8. The team with the best chance to win the division is the Bucs. If Tampa wins on Sunday, the Bucs can win the division with a victory over the Saints in Week 17.

NFC Playoff Picture

  1. San Francisco 49ers* (11-3) – NFC West
  2. Dallas Cowboys* (10-4) – NFC East
  3. Detroit Lions (10-4) – NFC North
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – AFC South
  5. Philadelphia Eagles* (10-4) – Wild Card 1
  6. Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Wild Card 2
  7. Los Angeles Rams (7-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7) – 3rd in NFC West
9. New Orleans Saints (7-7) – 2nd in NFC South
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – 3rd in NFC South
11. Green Bay Packers (6-8) – 3rd in NFC North
12. New York Giants (5-9) – 3rd in NFC East
13. Chicago Bears (5-9) – 4th in NFC North

Eliminated

Washington Commanders (4-10) – 4th in NFC East
Arizona Cardinals (3-11) – 4th in NFC West
Carolina Panthers (2-12) – 4th in NFC South

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
