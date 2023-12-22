NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 16 Same Game Parlay: +600 SGP Pick

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31)

Our NFL Week 16 same game parlay takes us to South Florida for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

NFL Week 16 SGP:

NFL Week 16 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+600): Raheem Mostert 1+ Touchdown, Dak Prescott Over 36.5 Passing Attempts, Bradley Chubb 1+ Sack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Only one running back has more than 15 rushing touchdowns on the year, and his name is not Christian McCaffrey. The player you’re looking for is Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert with 18. (Mostert has 20 total touchdowns on the year.)

Mostert has scored at least one touchdown in 11 of 14 games. Mostert has found the end zone in four straight games.

In Week 16, James Cook had a career day against the Cowboys, rushing for 179 yards and one touchdown. Cook also added 42 receiving yards and one touchdown to his stat line.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the best playcallers in the NFL. Expect McDaniel to dial up a few winning plays on Sunday for Mostert, which should lead to a touchdown.

The Dallas offense was not much better than the defense in Week 15. Dak Prescott had his worst game of the year, completing 21 of 34 passes for 134 yards and one interception.

Without a reliable running game, Dallas must rely on Prescott’s arm to beat the Dolphins. Despite having the ball for nearly 10 minutes less than the Bills, Prescott still threw 34 passes. Prescott’s thrown for 32+ passes in seven straight games, clearing 36.5 attempts in four of the seven.

With a chance for this game to be a shootout, I like Prescott to throw the ball at least 37 times.

The Cowboys’ offensive line must protect Prescott to keep this game close. Good luck doing that with Bradley Chubb on a tear.

Chubb was a monster in Week 15’s game against the Jets, recording three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Chubb faces a Cowboys offensive line with injuries to key players. Left tackle Tyron Smith (back) is doubtful, while tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) and guard Zack Martin (thigh) are questionable.

Chubb will likely line up across Terence Steele, who has been very inconsistent this season. Chubb gets to Prescott at least once on Sunday.

