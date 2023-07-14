Who is the best running back in the NFL? Led by Jeremy Fowler, ESPN surveyed players, coaches, scouts, and league executives to compile the list of best running backs. According to ESPN’s poll, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns was named the NFL’s best running back.

Nick Chubb Named Top Running Back In ESPN Poll

Since arriving in the NFL in 2018, Chubb has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL.

After rushing for 996 yards in his rookie season, Chubb has proceeded to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four seasons, including a career-best 1,525 yards in 2022. Chubb has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his five seasons.

Chubb’s career stats in five seasons: 1,210 carries, 6,341 yards, 48 touchdowns. 119 catches, 990 yards, and four touchdowns.

Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler and made Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Other Notable Running Backs On The List

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey comes in at No. 2. Widely regarded as the best three-down back in the NFL, McCaffrey returned to form after two injury-riddled seasons in 2020 and 2021.

With the Carolina Panthers and 49ers, McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 108 catches and five touchdowns.

Las Vegas’s Josh Jacobs, New York’s Saquon Barkley, and Tennesse’s Derrick Henry round out the top five.

View ESPN’s entire list below.

Top 10 List:

Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders Saquon Barkley – New York Giants Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints Dalvin Cook (Free-Agent) Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles Chargers

Honorable Mention:

Aaron Jones – Green Bay Packers

Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

Breece Hall – New York Jets

Travis Etienne – Jacksonville Jaguars

Rhamondre Stevenson – New England Patriots

Kenneth Walker – Seattle Seahawks