Nick Chubb Named NFL’s Best Running Back In ESPN Poll

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Who is the best running back in the NFL? Led by Jeremy Fowler, ESPN surveyed players, coaches, scouts, and league executives to compile the list of best running backs. According to ESPN’s poll, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns was named the NFL’s best running back.

Nick Chubb Named Top Running Back In ESPN Poll

Since arriving in the NFL in 2018, Chubb has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL.

After rushing for 996 yards in his rookie season, Chubb has proceeded to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four seasons, including a career-best 1,525 yards in 2022. Chubb has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his five seasons.

Chubb’s career stats in five seasons: 1,210 carries, 6,341 yards, 48 touchdowns. 119 catches, 990 yards, and four touchdowns.

Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler and made Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Other Notable Running Backs On The List

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey comes in at No. 2. Widely regarded as the best three-down back in the NFL, McCaffrey returned to form after two injury-riddled seasons in 2020 and 2021.

With the Carolina Panthers and 49ers, McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 108 catches and five touchdowns.

Las Vegas’s Josh Jacobs, New York’s Saquon Barkley, and Tennesse’s Derrick Henry round out the top five.

View ESPN’s entire list below.

Top 10 List:

  1. Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns
  2. Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
  3. Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
  4. Saquon Barkley – New York Giants
  5. Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
  6. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts
  7. Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints
  8. Dalvin Cook (Free-Agent)
  9. Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys
  10. Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles Chargers

Honorable Mention:

  • Aaron Jones – Green Bay Packers
  • Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans
  • Breece Hall – New York Jets
  • Travis Etienne – Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Rhamondre Stevenson – New England Patriots
  • Kenneth Walker – Seattle Seahawks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
