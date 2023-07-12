New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in jeopardy of missing Week 1 if a long-term deal is not reached, a source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants At Stalemate

As we near the deadline for the Giants and Saquon Barkley to strike a long-term deal, I’m told the two sides remain at a stalemate. The deadline to strike a long-term deal is Monday 4pm. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 12, 2023

According to Russini, the Giants and Barkley “remain at a stalemate.” The deadline to reach a long-term deal is Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

If he does not get a deal done, Barkley’s Week 1 availability against the Dallas Cowboys is in “serious question.”

If Barkley does not agree to a deal, he will not be eligible to be re-signed until after the 2023 season.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley on March 7. If he signs the tag, Barkley will earn a $10.1 million fully guaranteed salary.

However, Kim Jones reported in April that Barkley would not sign the franchise tag. Barkley then missed the Giants’ offseason programs, including mandatory minicamp.

Saquon Barkley Is Coming Off Pro Bowl Season

Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 12, 2023

The 2022 season was a return to form for Barkley, who struggled the previous two seasons.

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. Barkley also caught 57 passes for 338 yards. Barkley played an instrumental role in helping the Giants make the playoffs and defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

Barkley was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.

NFL Betting Guides 2023