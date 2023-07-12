NFL News and Rumors

Giants’ Saquon Barkley: Week 1 In Serious Question Without Long-Term Deal

Dan Girolamo
Saquon Barkley poses for a photo on the red carpet

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in jeopardy of missing Week 1 if a long-term deal is not reached, a source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants At Stalemate

According to Russini, the Giants and Barkley “remain at a stalemate.” The deadline to reach a long-term deal is Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

If he does not get a deal done, Barkley’s Week 1 availability against the Dallas Cowboys is in “serious question.”

If Barkley does not agree to a deal, he will not be eligible to be re-signed until after the 2023 season.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley on March 7. If he signs the tag, Barkley will earn a $10.1 million fully guaranteed salary.

However, Kim Jones reported in April that Barkley would not sign the franchise tag. Barkley then missed the Giants’ offseason programs, including mandatory minicamp.

Saquon Barkley Is Coming Off Pro Bowl Season

The 2022 season was a return to form for Barkley, who struggled the previous two seasons.

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. Barkley also caught 57 passes for 338 yards. Barkley played an instrumental role in helping the Giants make the playoffs and defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

Barkley was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

