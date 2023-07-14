NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency 2023: Top Three Players Still Available

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

With NFL training camps set to open in a few days, there are still talented players without a team heading into the 2023-2024 season. Some of these players are legitimate impact players that could elevate teams from good to great. Below, we explore the top three players still available in the 2023 NFL Free Agency.

3. Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, so having a formidable pass rush to stop opposing quarterbacks is a necessity. The best defensive end on the market is Yannick Ngakoue.

At age 28, Ngakoue has already played for five teams since coming into the league in 2016.

Yet, Ngakoue has proven he can get after the quarterback, surpassing 8.0 or more sacks in all seven of his NFL season. However, stopping the run is Ngakoue’s Achilles’ heel, and it’s probably why he’s still available.

The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers are three teams that make sense as potential landing spots for Ngakoue.

2. Dalvin Cook, RB

Dalvin Cook is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. The former Vikings running back is a three-down back who has rushed for 1,000 yards in four-straight seasons.

Cook played most of the 2022 season with a separated shoulder. Yet, he still managed to rush for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite his talent, Cook falls under the “don’t pay a running back big money” trend that dominates the NFL. At age 27, however, Cook still has a few starting-caliber seasons left in the tank.

The Miami Dolphins have been the favorite to sign Cook since the Vikings released him in June. However, the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots have also shown interest in signing Cook.

1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Because of the position he plays and his ability to impact games on the offensive side of the ball, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the best free agent on the market.

Despite missing six games in 2022 due to a suspension, Hopkin still led all Cardinals in receiving yards with 717. Though not as dominant as he once was with the Texans, Hopkins still has the size and strength to be a viable outside option for a team who needs a big threat.

The Tennesse Titans, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the three teams interested in Hopkins.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

