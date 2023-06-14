Dalvin Cook In No Rush To Sign, Wants To Be Valued

Free agent Dalvin Cook told The Rich Eisen Show that there is no rush to sign with another team after being released from the Minnesota Vikings last Friday.
Dalvin Cook Wants To Be Valued
🗣️ @dalvincook
On his love for Minnesota, what his new team will be getting and who’s all in the mix and blowing up his phone — great chat today with the free agent running back and guest host @TomPelissero:#NFL #SKOL pic.twitter.com/8yAnuOnck3
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 13, 2023
For Cook, he believes in being valued by another team. Cook wants to sign with the “right situation,” so he will take his time during this process.
“I want the value. I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook,” the free agent running back told Tom Pelissero. “I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Cook will end up in the $6 million per year range. Cook believes because of his play on the field, the money will “come.”
“The money is going to come. If you play good, they’re going to pay you,” Cook said. “I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home to me and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”
Dalvin Cook Coming Off Shoulder Injury
Cook separated his shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 season. However, Cook did not miss a game, ending the season with 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns.
Cook had surgery to repair a torn labrum in March. However, Cook feels healthy and will be good to go to start the season.
“My shoulder is feeling great,” Cook said. “So, it’s like a waiting game right now at this point.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.