Dalvin Cook In No Rush To Sign, Wants To Be Valued

Dalvin Cook

Free agent Dalvin Cook told The Rich Eisen Show that there is no rush to sign with another team after being released from the Minnesota Vikings last Friday.

Dalvin Cook Wants To Be Valued

For Cook, he believes in being valued by another team. Cook wants to sign with the “right situation,” so he will take his time during this process.

“I want the value. I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook,” the free agent running back told Tom Pelissero. “I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Cook will end up in the $6 million per year range. Cook believes because of his play on the field, the money will “come.”

“The money is going to come. If you play good, they’re going to pay you,” Cook said. “I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home to me and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”

Dalvin Cook Coming Off Shoulder Injury

Cook separated his shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 season. However, Cook did not miss a game, ending the season with 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns.

Cook had surgery to repair a torn labrum in March. However, Cook feels healthy and will be good to go to start the season.

“My shoulder is feeling great,” Cook said. “So, it’s like a waiting game right now at this point.

