Nikola Vucevic Agrees To Contract Extension With Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic Signs Three-Year Extension With Chicago Bulls

Vucevic, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent in a matter of days, signs a three-year, $60 million extension to remain with the Bulls. Vucevic’s agents, Bill Duffy and Rade Filipovich, informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about the terms of the deal.

Vucevic joined the Bulls in March 2021 after being traded from the Orlando Magic. The Bulls acquired Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and two future first-round picks.

Vucevic played 26 games for the Bulls in 2021, averaging 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

In his two full seasons for the Bulls, Vucevic has averaged 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds. The 33-year-old is durable, having played in all 82 games this past season.

Chicago Bulls Are At Crossroads

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension, his agents Bill Duffy and Rade Fillipovich tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2023

Having made the playoffs once since the 2017-2018 season, the Bulls are in the worst spot to be in the NBA: mediocrity.

The organization must decide whether to hit the reset button and trade away their top assets or hope they can turn it around by signing rotation players to play with their stars.

DeMar DeRozan is entering the last year of his contract and will make a favorable $28,600,000. Zach LaVine, on the other hand, is in year two of a massive 5-year, $215,159,700 contract.

Teams would be lining up to trade for DeRozan. Despite the expensive contract, teams needing a star, like the New York Knicks, would also be interested in trading for LaVine. It all depends on Chicago’s management and if they want to put their star players on the trading block.

NBA free agency begins on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET.

NBA Betting Guides 2023