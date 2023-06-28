NBA News and Rumors

Nikola Vucevic Agrees To Contract Extension With Chicago Bulls

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic Signs Three-Year Extension With Chicago Bulls

Vucevic, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent in a matter of days, signs a three-year, $60 million extension to remain with the Bulls. Vucevic’s agents, Bill Duffy and Rade Filipovich, informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about the terms of the deal.

Vucevic joined the Bulls in March 2021 after being traded from the Orlando Magic. The Bulls acquired Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and two future first-round picks.

Vucevic played 26 games for the Bulls in 2021, averaging 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

In his two full seasons for the Bulls, Vucevic has averaged 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds. The 33-year-old is durable, having played in all 82 games this past season.

Chicago Bulls Are At Crossroads

Having made the playoffs once since the 2017-2018 season, the Bulls are in the worst spot to be in the NBA: mediocrity.

The organization must decide whether to hit the reset button and trade away their top assets or hope they can turn it around by signing rotation players to play with their stars.

DeMar DeRozan is entering the last year of his contract and will make a favorable $28,600,000. Zach LaVine, on the other hand, is in year two of a massive 5-year, $215,159,700 contract.

Teams would be lining up to trade for DeRozan. Despite the expensive contract, teams needing a star, like the New York Knicks, would also be interested in trading for LaVine. It all depends on Chicago’s management and if they want to put their star players on the trading block.

NBA free agency begins on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bulls NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama To Skip California Classic, Will Play In Las Vegas Summer League

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  47min
NBA News and Rumors
Chris Paul and Stephen Curry
Chris Paul ‘Excited’ To Play Alongside Stephen Curry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play For France In FIBA World Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
John Collins Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Trade John Collins To Utah Jazz
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball
WATCH: Damian Lillard Listens To “Miami” On His Instagram Live
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds: Victor Wembanyama The Clear Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole Phoenix Suns Chris Paul
Wizards Send Chris Paul To Warriors For Jordan Poole
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top