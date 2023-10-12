The Northwestern State University community is grappling with the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell, 21, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident at his apartment complex on University Parkway. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, has prompted an intensive investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department.

Remembering Ronnie Caldwell

Caldwell, a respected member of the NSU college football team, had not appeared in any games this season due to a preseason injury. Despite this setback, he remained a significant presence within the team. He traveled with them throughout the season and offering his insights, effectively serving as an informal defensive assistant coach.

Beyond his athletic commitments, Caldwell, originally from Austin, Texas, was academically accomplished. He was pursuing a major in business administration. He was recognized on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Furthermore, he was actively involved in community service, notably coaching a local youth baseball team during the summer.

Northwestern State Cancels Upcoming Game

The university has canceled its upcoming football game against Nicholls State, reflecting the deep impact of Caldwell’s passing on the NSU community. The decision regarding future games remains pending.

Dr. Marcus D. Jones, President of NSU, expressed the university’s grief in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by his spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, and teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie’s family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.”

Authorities are actively seeking information related to the shooting and have encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Natchitoches Crimestoppers or the Natchitoches Police Department.

