Notre Dame Beats Duke, Wins First Men’s Lacrosse Championship

The drought is over. In its 43rd season as a Division I program, Notre Dame won its first-ever men’s lacrosse national championship with a 13-9 victory over top-seeded Duke.

In front of more than 30,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field, third-seeded Irish (14-2) finally got over the hump to win the program’s first national championship on Monday afternoon. They avenge their two previous National Championship losses to Duke in 2010 and 2014.

After Duke’s Garrett Leadmon scored the game’s opening goal, the Irish would score the next six goals to head into the first half with a 6-1 lead.

Duke would not go quietly, coming out of the half on a 6-1 run to tie the game at 7-7. However, the Irish would score twice to end the third quarter, pushing the lead to 9-7. Notre Dame would dominate the fourth quarter and win the game, 13-9.

For Notre Dame, Jake Taylor (2G, 1A), Chris Kavanaugh (2G, 1A), and Jack Simmons (1G, 2A) led the way with three points each. Chris’s brother, Pat Kavanaugh, who was severely limited by a hamstring injury, finished the game with one assist.

Leadmon (2G, 1A) led the Blue Devils with three points, while Owen Caputo (1G, 1A) and star player Brennan O’Neill (1G, 1A) chipped in two points each.

The story of the day was Notre Dame goalie Liam Entenmann, the ACC Goalie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Entenmann finished the game with a season-high 18 saves and won Most Outstanding Player.

Kevin Corrigan Wins First National Championship

Notre Dame head coach Kevin Corrigan was hired in 1989 and, until this point, never won a National Championship.

35 seasons later, Corrigan finally gets the Irish their first National title.

“You wait your whole career to see this right now,” Corrigan said. “I love seeing these guys celebrate themselves on this field. It couldn’t be better.”

