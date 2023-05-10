Notre Dame football recruiting has been heating up, and the latest news places the Fighting Irish at the top of the list for 4-star defensive end Marquise Lightfoot. With the Class of 2024 shaping up to be a strong one, currently ranked 8th in the nation with 14 commits, the addition of Lightfoot would solidify their defensive prowess. Notre Dame coaches have been in close contact with the young talent, hoping to maintain their favorable position despite upcoming visits to other schools.

Lightfoot Leaning Notre Dame

A standout at Chicago’s Kenwood Academy, Lightfoot has caught the eye of numerous prestigious college football programs.

His impressive junior season featured 122 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. And those kind of figures have grabbed the attention of Notre Dame, the school that Lightfoot considers his top option at the moment.

Lightfoot’s performance at the Cincinnati Rivals Camp in April earned him the title of Defensive Line MVP, further showcasing his potential as a valuable addition to the Notre Dame football program. With offers from Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and others, the competition for this 4-star DE is fierce.

Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood 4 ⭐️ DE Marquise Lightfoot came into @RivalsCamp Cincinnati and walked away with a DL MVP honor 🙌@MarquiseL01 | @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/54V64i4btN — Rivals (@Rivals) April 23, 2023

The Illinois native is ranked by On3 as the No. 60 overall player and the No. 5 Edge in the 2024 recruiting class.

Lightfoot’s Relationship With Coaches Behind the Fighting Irish as Top Option

During his recruitment journey, Lightfoot has been well-supported by his coaches and peers, helping him navigate the often chaotic process. He has maintained a level of secrecy regarding his interest in various schools, but his appreciation for the Fighting Irish is no secret. Lightfoot has visited South Bend four times already and plans to attend a home game during the upcoming season.

The 4-star DE was struck by the positive atmosphere and genuine care for players he experienced during his visits to Notre Dame. He spoke highly of his one-on-one conversation with coach Al Washington. Lightfoot’s criteria for selecting a school revolve around becoming a better player and person both on and off the field. He believes Notre Dame can help with both.

“I surely believe that they have a great thing going on at their school. I’m excited for their future,” Lightfoot said.

Notre Dame’s proximity to Chicago has allowed the coaching staff to make frequent trips to check in on Lightfoot, emphasizing their commitment to his development. They envision him fitting in as the Vyper defensive end in their system.

Notre Dame Staying In Touch as Lightfoot Visits Other Top Programs

Despite Notre Dame’s current standing as Lightfoot’s top option, the talented DE has scheduled visits to Ohio State, Georgia, USC, and Miami in June. The Fighting Irish coaching staff is staying in close contact to ensure they remain at the forefront of his thoughts as he considers his options.

2024 four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot '100%' feels like Notre Dame is making him a priorityhttps://t.co/MuElpbWw4n pic.twitter.com/nYiWVarqlP — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) March 7, 2023

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish work to secure Marquise Lightfoot’s commitment, their dedication to his growth both as a player and an individual will be crucial. The strong relationship between Lightfoot and the coaching staff, combined with the program’s track record of success, may be the key to bringing this promising 4-star DE to South Bend.

