As the top interior offensive lineman (IOL) for the 2024 class, Casey Poe is making waves in the college football world. The Lindale, Texas, native has been a force to reckon with, boasting a stature of 6’5″ and 290 pounds. Even more impressive is his quickness, with a 4.98 40-yard dash, just a hair slower than the best at the 2023 NFL Combine. But what’s truly grabbing attention is Poe’s potential with Oklahoma.

Casey Poe Trending for Sooners

Casey Poe’s performance in high school has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s demonstrated exceptional strength and agility, outmaneuvering his opponents on the field. His Hudl highlights are a testament to his prowess, showing him creating opportunities for Lindale to score time and again. And college football programs are taking notice.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 Lindale (Texas) OL Casey Poe announces his Top 8 Poe has narrowed his final list down to Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas Tech, Clemson, LSU and Alabama. The #Rivals250 prospect selected this group of schools from his more than 20+ offers pic.twitter.com/fY8jzOdio5 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 21, 2023

Having garnered offers from several football powerhouses, including Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia, Poe is certainly not short on options. However, his connection with Oklahoma seems more promising than others.

His attendance at the Oklahoma Spring Game on April 22nd and the regular communication with Coach Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma offensive line coach) indicate a strong bond. Poe’s admiration for Bedenbaugh’s coaching style is clear. He says, “He’s done a tremendous job with all of the prior athletes that he’s had, and I believe that if I was to play under Coach B, he will do the same for me.”

Poe has official visits scheduled with Georgia, Clemson, and Alabama over the summer. He’s looking forward to these visits, particularly to Georgia, where he expects to experience something new and fresh. Despite this, Oklahoma still holds a key position in his decision-making process. It’s the only school Poe has visited four times, which could be an indicator of his preference.

Venables and Sooner Connections May Play Big Role in Recruiting Poe

While it’s clear Poe’s decision isn’t made yet, his words hint at his possible inclination towards Oklahoma. He supports Brent Venables’s policy of players being “all in” once committed to a school.

Poe says, “Once I commit, that’s my home. It’s my job to go out and recruit for those guys. Once you’re committed somewhere, you should not be recruited by anyone else.” Such commitment aligns with his plan of wrapping up his recruitment before fall camp.

Furthermore, Poe’s rapport with current and prospective Sooners may play a crucial role. His frequent interactions with offensive lineman recruit Isaiah Autry and Joshua Bates suggest a thriving connection. This sense of camaraderie may influence Poe’s ultimate decision.

Poe’s last official visit will be to Oklahoma in late July, just before fall camp in Texas. His statement, “Honestly, after that Oklahoma visit, I’ll make the decision,” points to the pivotal role this visit could play. Could this be a case of saving the best for last?

College Football Betting Guides 2023