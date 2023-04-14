As the college football recruiting season heats up, the Oregon Ducks appear to be leading the pack in the race for four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields. Hailing from Gardena, California’s Junipero Serra High School, Fields is considered one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the nation. With a host of top-tier programs vying for his commitment, the Ducks have surged ahead, thanks to their dedicated recruitment efforts and strong coaching staff.

Fields Favoring Oregon

Fields, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster, ranks as the number 89 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He is also the number 11 cornerback and player out of California in the recruiting class. His impressive skill set and potential have attracted interest from college football powerhouses like Ohio State, USC, and Washington, but Oregon has emerged as the favorite for his commitment.

Class of 2024 4-star CB Dakoda Fields goes up in coverage to knock away a pass at the St. John Bosco Brave 8 Invitational passing tournament https://t.co/zKneHr7Q0H pic.twitter.com/lKWoXElugV — Erik McKinney (@ErikTMcKinney) July 2, 2022

One significant factor in Fields’ preference for Oregon is the coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Lanning. Fields expressed admiration for Lanning’s ability to inspire confidence and fire up the team in a recent interview. Position coaches Demetrice Martin and unior Adams have also been instrumental in wooing Fields to the Ducks.

The Oregon Ducks have been relentless in their pursuit of Fields, with multiple visits to Eugene over the past several months. His most recent trip to the campus focused on academics and exploring the school, revealing that the Ducks’ comprehensive approach to recruitment is resonating with Fields. Their efforts have solidified Oregon as his top choice.

Familiar Faces at Eugene for Fields

A unique advantage for Oregon is the presence of former teammates and acquaintances from Southern California already on the Ducks’ roster. Players like Cole Martin, Daylen Austin, and Rodrick Pleasant have connections to Fields and could play a role in swaying his decision.

While Fields has also visited the USC Trojans, the Ducks seem to have the momentum in their favor. Their recent successes on the recruiting trail, including securing commitments from four-star safety Aaron Flowers and three-star defensive lineman Tionne Gray, show that Lanning and his staff are building a formidable program.

In addition to Fields, Oregon is also targeting other top talents, such as wide receivers Aaron Butler and Ryan Pellum. Both players visited Eugene recently, with Butler expressing high praise for new offensive coordinator Will Stein. This indicates that the Ducks are not only in the running for Fields but are also making strides in attracting other elite prospects to strengthen their roster.

