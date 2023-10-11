OWGR Will Not Reward LIV Golf With Ranking Points In 2024

The Official World Golf Rankings announced that LIV Golf Players will not receive world ranking points for their events next season. It’s a huge setback for the league as active players may have to sit out of major championships due to their ranking.

While LIV Golf may offer lucrative purses and fewer demands on players, they have failed to become an enticing alternative for the PGA Tour, in part due to being ignored by the OWGR. Now that the events won’t be considered by the Official World Golf Rankings, there are even fewer reasons for players to jump over ahead of the merger.

Both the PGA tour and LIV Golf League announced a partnership agreement in June but it’s still up in the air as to how the rival leagues plan to host future events.

Official World Golf Rankings Will Not Recognize LIV Golf Events

There are multiple ways to qualify for golf’s four major tournaments. The exemption list is long but for players that don’t qualify through in-season victories or previous major championship wins, the World Golf Ranking is the easiest way to get in the field.

For LIV Golf players, there are only two ways to qualify: through a previous win or the ranking system. LIV Golf events still aren’t going to be recognized by the OWGR, which will be a problem for current active members who fall outside the top 50 or 60.

Players like Patrick Reed (62nd), Dustin Johnson (121st), and Sergio Garcia (375th) won’t have a chance to qualify for any majors next year.

LIV Golf has already released a statement slamming the decision.

“Professional golf is now without a true or global scoring and ranking system,” the league said, in part. “There is no benefit for fans or players from the lack of trust or clarity as long as the best player performances are not recognized.”

Why Are LIV Golf Events Not Recognized By Official World Golf Rankings?

According to the World Rankings, LIV Golf’s format cannot be ranked against the rest of the PGA Tour.

The OWGR board can’t equate LIV Golf to the other 24 tours due to its format. LIV Golf is the only golf system that features 54-holes and no cut events. On the other hand, the other Tours feature 72 holes, a cut, and a 156-player field.

Despite having the firepower, LIV Golf events simply don’t meet the OWGR requirements.

“We are not at war with them,” OWGR board chairman Peter Dawson told the Associated Press. “This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them.”

Golf Betting Guides 2023