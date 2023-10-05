In Week 5, the Pac-12 conference witnessed stellar performances across the board, with USC’s quarterback Caleb Williams leading the charge. His remarkable showing earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award for the first time this season, amidst fierce competition. Here’s a closer look at Williams’ achievement along with other players who earned the coveted Pac-12 Players of the Week awards.

Week 5 of college football brought about a wave of excitement and high-octane performances in the Pac-12 conference. The spotlight was on USC’s Caleb Williams, whose impeccable quarterback play drove the Trojans to a thrilling victory over Colorado.

His performance earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week accolade for the first time this season. However, Williams wasn’t the only star to shine bright. From Oregon State’s defensive stalwart Easton Mascarenas-Arnold to California’s punting maestro Lachlan Wilson, the week was full of noteworthy performances.

Let’s delve into the individual performances that made Week 5 a spectacle as we look at the Pac-12 Players of the Week.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

Week 5 Stats: vs. Colorado; 30/40, 400 yds, 6 TDs

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy champion, once again showcased his skills, leading the Trojans to a thrilling 48-41 victory over Colorado in Boulder. The remarkable quarterback tied his single-game career-high with 6 passing touchdowns.

This performance also made him the first FBS player in the last quarter-century to record 6 passing touchdowns in a game for multiple schools.

Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (ILB, Oregon State)

Week 5 Stats: vs. #10 Utah; 1 INT, 1 Sack, led team in tackles

Easton’s relentless defensive play was instrumental in Oregon State’s impressive containment of #10 Utah, limiting them to just 198 yards overall. He led the team in tackles for the fourth consecutive game, and his pivotal interception in the 3rd quarter, followed by a 13-yard sack in the 4th quarter, were key moments that helped secure a 14-point lead for the Beavers.

This performance earned him his first award, making him the first Beaver to win this accolade this season.

Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Lachlan Wilson (P, California)

Week 5 Stats: vs. Arizona State; 4 punts over 53 yards, averaged 49.7 yards per punt

Lachlan Wilson’s boot played a significant role in Cal’s narrow 24-21 triumph over Arizona State. His ability to pin the Sun Devils deep in their own territory was a game changer.

17 of Cal’s points came on drives following Wilson’s monumental punts. This spectacular performance earned him the title of Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pac-12 Offensive Line Player of the Week

Tanner Miller (RG, Oregon State)

Week 5 Stats: vs. #10 Utah; PFF grade of 85.4 in pass blocking

Miller was a cornerstone in an offensive line that significantly outperformed Utah’s stout defense, more than doubling the rushing yardage they typically allow.

His pass-blocking skills were particularly noticeable, earning him a remarkable PFF grade of 85.4. This exemplary performance on the line contributed greatly to Oregon State’s victory and earned Miller his first weekly honor.

Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week

Jonah Elliss (DE, Utah)

Week 5 Stats: vs. Oregon State; 2.0 sacks, 6 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Elliss was a menace on the field, recording two sacks among his six tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, disrupting Oregon State’s offensive rhythm.

This makes him the first Ute since 2016 to record multiple sacks in consecutive games. His consistent high-level play not only leads the FBS with 7.5 sacks on the season but also earned him back-to-back Defensive Line Player of the Week awards.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Omarion Miller (WR, Colorado)

Week 5 Stats: vs. USC; 7 receptions, 196 yards, 1 TD

Miller made a sensational debut against USC, tallying 7 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown. His performance not only marked the most receiving yards by a Pac-12 player in their first game since at least 1996, but also the most by a Pac-12 true freshman since 2011.

Miller’s outstanding play earned him the Freshman of the Week honor, marking the second time a Colorado player has received this award this season.

