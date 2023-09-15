Standout performances on the field are a weekly spectacle in college football, and recognition is bestowed upon those who shine the brightest. The Pac-12 conference is no exception, where each week, exceptional players are celebrated for their remarkable contributions to their respective teams. Week 2 of the Pac-12 football season showed the talent and determination in the conference, leading to the Week 2 Pac-12 Players of the Week awards led by Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington State pass rusher Ron Stone Jr.
It was quite a week for a few of the remarkable talents gracing the college football fields for Pac-12 this week. Let’s take a closer look at the standout individuals who earned recognition for their remarkable contributions during this action-packed week in the Pac-12.
Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week
- Player: Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)
- Week 2 Stats: Completed 32/44 pass attempts, 359 yards and 2 touchdowns; 9 rushes, 46 yards,.
Nix led Oregon to a thrilling 38-30 comeback win at Texas Tech. His 32 completions tied for the seventh-most in the Ducks’ single-game history.
Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week & Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week
- Player: Ron Stone Jr. (EDGE, Washington State)
- Week 2 Stats: Recorded 5 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL, and 2 FF against No. 19 Wisconsin.
Stone’s exceptional performance sparked the WSU defense as they defeated Wisconsin. He had back-to-back strip sacks on the Wisconsin quarterback, one of which resulted in a touchdown for WSU.
Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week
- Player: Zachariah Branch (WR/KR, USC)
- Week 2 Stats: Returned a punt for a 75-yard TD and had 4 receptions for 30 yards against Stanford.
Branch had a standout week, returning a punt for a 75-yard touchdown. He became the first Trojan since Adoree’ Jackson in 2016 to record a punt return TD, kickoff return TD, and at least one receiving touchdown in a single season.
Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week
- Player: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (LT, Colorado)
- Week 2 Stats: Pro Football Focus grade of 91.6 in pass protection, allowing just one pressure on 55 plays.
Christian-Lichtenhan’s outstanding pass protection performance against Nebraska earned him this award. He achieved an overall PFF grade of 84.0 on the week.
Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
- Player: Dante Moore (QB, UCLA)
- Week 2 Stats: Threw for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Moore had an impressive debut as a starting quarterback for UCLA, tying the school’s true freshman record with 3 touchdown passes. His 290 passing yards were the eighth-most ever by a Bruin true freshman QB, and he led the team to a 35-10 victory at San Diego State.
