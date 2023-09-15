College Football

Pac-12 Players of the Week: Oregon QB Bo Nix Headlines Award Winners in Week 2

David Evans
bo nix

Standout performances on the field are a weekly spectacle in college football, and recognition is bestowed upon those who shine the brightest. The Pac-12 conference is no exception, where each week, exceptional players are celebrated for their remarkable contributions to their respective teams. Week 2 of the Pac-12 football season showed the talent and determination in the conference, leading to the Week 2 Pac-12 Players of the Week awards led by Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington State pass rusher Ron Stone Jr.

It was quite a week for a few of the remarkable talents gracing the college football fields for Pac-12 this week. Let’s take a closer look at the standout individuals who earned recognition for their remarkable contributions during this action-packed week in the Pac-12.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

  • Player: Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)
  • Week 2 Stats: Completed 32/44 pass attempts, 359 yards and 2 touchdowns; 9 rushes, 46 yards,.

Nix led Oregon to a thrilling 38-30 comeback win at Texas Tech. His 32 completions tied for the seventh-most in the Ducks’ single-game history.

Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week & Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week

  • Player: Ron Stone Jr. (EDGE, Washington State)
  • Week 2 Stats: Recorded 5 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL, and 2 FF against No. 19 Wisconsin.

Stone’s exceptional performance sparked the WSU defense as they defeated Wisconsin. He had back-to-back strip sacks on the Wisconsin quarterback, one of which resulted in a touchdown for WSU.

Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

  • Player: Zachariah Branch (WR/KR, USC)
  • Week 2 Stats: Returned a punt for a 75-yard TD and had 4 receptions for 30 yards against Stanford.

Branch had a standout week, returning a punt for a 75-yard touchdown. He became the first Trojan since Adoree’ Jackson in 2016 to record a punt return TD, kickoff return TD, and at least one receiving touchdown in a single season.

Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week

  • Player: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (LT, Colorado)
  • Week 2 Stats: Pro Football Focus grade of 91.6 in pass protection, allowing just one pressure on 55 plays.

Christian-Lichtenhan’s outstanding pass protection performance against Nebraska earned him this award. He achieved an overall PFF grade of 84.0 on the week.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

  • Player: Dante Moore (QB, UCLA)
  • Week 2 Stats: Threw for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Moore had an impressive debut as a starting quarterback for UCLA, tying the school’s true freshman record with 3 touchdown passes. His 290 passing yards were the eighth-most ever by a Bruin true freshman QB, and he led the team to a 35-10 victory at San Diego State.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
