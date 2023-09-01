NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Preseason: Rookie Tackle Ricky Lee ‘Humbled’ To Make 53-Player Roster, Expanding Role Along ‘Young’ Offensive Line

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton appeared at the Carolina Panthers’ practice Thursday wearing a No. 76 jersey, but no pads. During a break in drill work, the offensive linemen took a moment to introduce themselves.

Near the end of the line, rookie Ricky Lee reached out for a quick embrace, welcoming Throckmorton to his new family.

Lee, an undrafted free agent from North Carolina A&T, remains a “humble” part of the Panthers’ locker room.

Panthers Rookie T Ricky Lee Was Big Longshot To Make Roster

A longshot coming from a HBCU program, Lee fits the mold of a prototypical modern NFL left tackle. He’s 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. Big. Strong. Nimble.

One of the original 13 undrafted rookies signed by the Panthers last April, Lee proved himself through rookie camp, Offseason Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp, training camp and preseason.

Back in May, Lee understood his odds of making the final 53-player roster.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Lee said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Being part of the top one percent is a blessing.”

Lee sounded thankful Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer believed enough in his potential to include him in the reshaping of the team’s offensive line, along with fourth-round draft pick Chandler Zavala and undrafted free agent Nash Jensen. The Panthers envision the rookies growing with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the top overall draft pick who will start Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.

“That’s a good group; a young group,” Fitterer said following Thursday’s practice. “Our scouts did a good job identifying Lee and Nash and Zavala.

“We like this … when you have (an offensive line) coach like James Campen, who’s really good at developing guys. We feel this is a group we can grow with going forward, especially with Bryce.

“But, man, it’s young.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: ‘He’s Got To Learn Right Side’

The Panthers expect Lee to fill the swing tackle role. While all of his preseason snaps have come at left tackle, playing behind starter Ikem Ekwonu. Fitterer said Lee is now putting in practice time at right tackle.

“He’s got to learn right side as well,” Fitterer said. “Especially if he’s going to be on the active roster.”

Lee is open to the change.

“I’m working on both sides a little bit, but still working mostly on the left,” Lee said. “Coach (Campen) moved me to the right to get me some reps there so I can get a little more comfortable.

“I feel good at both positions.“

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Lee initially attended North Carolina Central before transferring to N.C. A&T in 2019. A two-year starter at left tackle, Lee started 11 games in 2021, compiling 648 snaps.

Lee’s now part of the Panthers’ future.

“It’s still another level of serenity to me,” Lee said. “I’m honored to still be here, but you can never get too comfortable. Every day, I take it day by day still.

“I always stay humble.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL Preseason Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes

NFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Kansas City Begins At The Top

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers spencer brown to practice squad (1)
Panthers Preseason: Coach Frank Reich Gets Peek At Roster’s New Additions, Readies For More NFL Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Lions Preseason: Coach Dan Campbell Examines Unusual 53-Player Roster, Explains Why NFC North Favorite Favors 29 Defenders 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Report: Packers Showed Interest In Colts’ Jonathan Taylor
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers coach frank reich speaks on final cuts (1)
Panthers Preseason: Coach Frank Reich Discusses Final 53-Player Roster, Right Guard Status, New Wide Receiver
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid Can Tie Tom Landry For 2nd Most All-Time Postseason Wins
NFL Head Coach Rankings 2023: Best And Worst NFL Coaches Heading Into This Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
buffalo bills hamlin cut on cutdown day (1)
NFL Preseason: Twitter Reacts To Teams’ Most Surprising Moves On Cutdown Day
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top