CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton appeared at the Carolina Panthers’ practice Thursday wearing a No. 76 jersey, but no pads. During a break in drill work, the offensive linemen took a moment to introduce themselves.

Near the end of the line, rookie Ricky Lee reached out for a quick embrace, welcoming Throckmorton to his new family.

Lee, an undrafted free agent from North Carolina A&T, remains a “humble” part of the Panthers’ locker room.

Panthers rookie tackle Ricky Lee taking reps during Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/o7KVYov5ys — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 1, 2023

Panthers Rookie T Ricky Lee Was Big Longshot To Make Roster

A longshot coming from a HBCU program, Lee fits the mold of a prototypical modern NFL left tackle. He’s 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. Big. Strong. Nimble.

One of the original 13 undrafted rookies signed by the Panthers last April, Lee proved himself through rookie camp, Offseason Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp, training camp and preseason.

Back in May, Lee understood his odds of making the final 53-player roster.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Lee said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Being part of the top one percent is a blessing.”

Lee sounded thankful Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer believed enough in his potential to include him in the reshaping of the team’s offensive line, along with fourth-round draft pick Chandler Zavala and undrafted free agent Nash Jensen. The Panthers envision the rookies growing with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the top overall draft pick who will start Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.

“That’s a good group; a young group,” Fitterer said following Thursday’s practice. “Our scouts did a good job identifying Lee and Nash and Zavala.

“We like this … when you have (an offensive line) coach like James Campen, who’s really good at developing guys. We feel this is a group we can grow with going forward, especially with Bryce.

“But, man, it’s young.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer talks about giving right tackle reps to rookie Ricky Lee. pic.twitter.com/q3JqofnNWr — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 1, 2023

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: ‘He’s Got To Learn Right Side’

The Panthers expect Lee to fill the swing tackle role. While all of his preseason snaps have come at left tackle, playing behind starter Ikem Ekwonu. Fitterer said Lee is now putting in practice time at right tackle.

“He’s got to learn right side as well,” Fitterer said. “Especially if he’s going to be on the active roster.”

Lee is open to the change.

“I’m working on both sides a little bit, but still working mostly on the left,” Lee said. “Coach (Campen) moved me to the right to get me some reps there so I can get a little more comfortable.

“I feel good at both positions.“

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Lee initially attended North Carolina Central before transferring to N.C. A&T in 2019. A two-year starter at left tackle, Lee started 11 games in 2021, compiling 648 snaps.

Lee’s now part of the Panthers’ future.

“It’s still another level of serenity to me,” Lee said. “I’m honored to still be here, but you can never get too comfortable. Every day, I take it day by day still.

“I always stay humble.”

