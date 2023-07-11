College Football

Pat Fitzgerald Hires $2000/hr Lawyers as Ex-Northwestern Football Coach Prepares for Likely Legal Battle Over With or Without Cause Contract Buyout

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
pat fitzgerald 2

As a dramatic chapter unfolds in the world of Northwestern football, Pat Fitzgerald, the former head coach, has begun preparations for a likely legal showdown. Having enlisted Dan Webb, a high-profile attorney known for commanding fees upwards of $2,000 per hour, Fitzgerald is gearing up to fight for his $42 million contract buyout. This looming legal dispute, however, hinges on the classification of his termination – ‘with cause’ or ‘without cause’.

Northwestern Fire Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Scandal Stating “He Should Have Known”

Fitzgerald was ousted from his position following hazing allegations within the college football program. The probe couldn’t pinpoint Fitzgerald’s awareness of these incidents, but Northwestern’s president, Michael Schill, held him accountable.

Schill stated Fitzgerald “should have known,” casting the coach in a potentially complicit role. In a statement to ESPN, Fitzgerald insisted, “I had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.”

Now the two parties prepare to go head-to-head, with Pat Fitzgerald hiring $2,000 per hour lawyer Dan Webb in an attempt to secure all or part of his rumored $42 million buyout.

With Cause or Without Cause?

What adds intrigue to the situation is the distinction between ‘with cause’ and ‘without cause’ termination. A ‘with cause’ dismissal often implicates serious wrongdoings or contract violations. Conversely, ‘without cause’ implies no severe misconduct.

This categorization is crucial because ‘with cause’ terminations might forgo the obligation of a full buyout, depending on the contract specifics.

So where does Fitzgerald’s case land? Northwestern believes Fitzgerald should have known about the hazing, yet they lack concrete evidence of his awareness. This ambiguity places the termination into a murky area between both categories. How this dichotomy is interpreted legally could drastically sway the outcome of the dispute.

Possible Settlement?

As the dust settles, the possibility of a settlement between Northwestern and Fitzgerald surfaces. Early resolution could avert the financial and reputational repercussions a full-blown legal battle may unleash.

Fitzgerald expressed his dismay at the sudden termination, stating, “I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification.” However, Fitzgerald would likely be open to negotiations.

Nonetheless, if the case goes to court, the evidence compiled by internal investigator Maggie Hickey will be crucial. Her team interviewed over 50 individuals tied to the football program and unearthed a well-known hazing culture among the players. Fitzgerald’s knowledge, however, remained inconclusive.

Fitzgerald’s dismissal draws the curtains on an era marked by remarkable success at Northwestern. As the university readies to name his successor, Fitzgerald, once a revered figure, now readies for a legal skirmish to secure his financial rights.

As Fitzgerald affirmed, “Our program instilled in young men the qualities to become outstanding husbands, fathers, and valuable contributors to society.” This battle now stands to test those very values.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Deion Sanders

First Year College Football Coaches That Need to Make An Immediate Impact

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
College Football
taylor tatum
No.1 RB Recruit Taylor Tatum Set to Commit to Oklahoma Sooners Ahead of USC on July 21
Author image David Evans  •  2h
College Football
williams nwaneri 2
2024 College Football Recruiting Rankings Experts Differ On No. 1 Recruit
Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
deion sanders 5
Why Deion Sanders Chose to Reunite with Nike Now After Previously Saying Never Again
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 10 2023
College Football
pat fitzgerald
Could Northwestern Fire Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Over Hazing Scandal Given His Salary & Contract Buyout?
Author image David Evans  •  6h
College Football
Nyier-Daniels-Georgia
Georgia Football Recruiting: Kirby Smart Adds 4-Star OT Nyier Daniels
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
College Football
tylerbuchner
College Football Transfer Portal: Biggest Potential Impact QB Transfers In Every Conference
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top