As a dramatic chapter unfolds in the world of Northwestern football, Pat Fitzgerald, the former head coach, has begun preparations for a likely legal showdown. Having enlisted Dan Webb, a high-profile attorney known for commanding fees upwards of $2,000 per hour, Fitzgerald is gearing up to fight for his $42 million contract buyout. This looming legal dispute, however, hinges on the classification of his termination – ‘with cause’ or ‘without cause’.

Northwestern Fire Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Scandal Stating “He Should Have Known”

Fitzgerald was ousted from his position following hazing allegations within the college football program. The probe couldn’t pinpoint Fitzgerald’s awareness of these incidents, but Northwestern’s president, Michael Schill, held him accountable.

Schill stated Fitzgerald “should have known,” casting the coach in a potentially complicit role. In a statement to ESPN, Fitzgerald insisted, “I had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.”

Statement attached from former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to ESPN, which includes that he’s hired a high-profile attorney to “take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.” Fitzgerald: “I was surprised when I learned that the president of… pic.twitter.com/zPNTAkr2xn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 11, 2023

Now the two parties prepare to go head-to-head, with Pat Fitzgerald hiring $2,000 per hour lawyer Dan Webb in an attempt to secure all or part of his rumored $42 million buyout.

With Cause or Without Cause?

What adds intrigue to the situation is the distinction between ‘with cause’ and ‘without cause’ termination. A ‘with cause’ dismissal often implicates serious wrongdoings or contract violations. Conversely, ‘without cause’ implies no severe misconduct.

This categorization is crucial because ‘with cause’ terminations might forgo the obligation of a full buyout, depending on the contract specifics.

So where does Fitzgerald’s case land? Northwestern believes Fitzgerald should have known about the hazing, yet they lack concrete evidence of his awareness. This ambiguity places the termination into a murky area between both categories. How this dichotomy is interpreted legally could drastically sway the outcome of the dispute.

Possible Settlement?

As the dust settles, the possibility of a settlement between Northwestern and Fitzgerald surfaces. Early resolution could avert the financial and reputational repercussions a full-blown legal battle may unleash.

Fitzgerald expressed his dismay at the sudden termination, stating, “I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification.” However, Fitzgerald would likely be open to negotiations.

Nonetheless, if the case goes to court, the evidence compiled by internal investigator Maggie Hickey will be crucial. Her team interviewed over 50 individuals tied to the football program and unearthed a well-known hazing culture among the players. Fitzgerald’s knowledge, however, remained inconclusive.

Fitzgerald’s dismissal draws the curtains on an era marked by remarkable success at Northwestern. As the university readies to name his successor, Fitzgerald, once a revered figure, now readies for a legal skirmish to secure his financial rights.

As Fitzgerald affirmed, “Our program instilled in young men the qualities to become outstanding husbands, fathers, and valuable contributors to society.” This battle now stands to test those very values.

