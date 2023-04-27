Patrick Reed’s Porsche mysteriously appeared on a car auction website and recently sold for $132,000. There has been no indication that Reed has been injured or in an accident, however, the rare Masters-themed car matches the one he purchased to celebrate his 2018 win.

After winning the Masters in 2018, Patrick Reed treated himself with a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Earlier this week an absolutely wrecked GT2 showed up on Copart, a car auction company that resells new, used, and salvaged cars.

According to Joe Pompliano, the car was sold for $132,000 on Copart.

It appears that Reed is okay but the LIV Golf member has yet to confirm that it was his car. However, there is a strong case that suggests it’s the pro golfer’s vehicle.

Patrick Reed’s Porsche Shows Up Salvage Car Auction

There was serious damage made to the car, including every panel including the roof. The front bumper on the driver’s side is completely destroyed, exposing the wheel. Both sides of the car have been completely damaged. The rear wing is completely missing as well and the airbags went off in the car. The Porsche checked in on the lot with 360 miles.

After winning the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed bought himself a $450,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. There are only 1,000 of these cars in the US & his had a Masters-themed paint job & yellow calipers. But this week, the car mysteriously appeared on a salvage website with just 360 miles. pic.twitter.com/Xq3o14Dgt1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 27, 2023

Despite no confirmation that Reed actually got into an accident, the car matches the photo that Reed posted on his Instagram after winning the Masters. His car was ordered to match his green jacket with yellow calipers and a masters-themed paint job. The yellow trim interior also matches Reed’s Instagram photos from four years ago.

There were only 1,000 of these cars in the US, let alone one that follows a Masters theme. In addition, the VIN number of the car listed on Copart matches that of Reed’s car.

Patrick Reed Heating Up at LIV Golf

While Reed had a great performance at the Masters this year, finishing tied for fourth, his schedule is lighter than he’s used to playing in the LIV Golf league.

The pro golfer left for LIV Golf in its first season, signing with the league for $37 million.

Reed has yet to win an event on LIV Golf but he’s pulled together a great string of appearances in the last few weeks. He currently sits fourth in the LIV Golf standings after a fourth-place finish in Orlando and solo third place in Adelaide.

