The PGA Tour begins to round out the season as the Wyndham Championship kicks off this Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. While the top-earning players won’t be competing in the event, the field will have a chance to secure a spot at the FedExCup Playoffs next weekend.
The earnings list is still going to change as the biggest purses are on the line next weekend for the St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. There is over $75 million available left for the 2023 PGA Tour season.
Ahead of the playoffs, the highest-paid earners include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, and Victor Hovland.
46 Percent of PGA Tour Golfers Did Not Get Paid
There were 717 players listed on the PGA Tour this year. Only 56% of players profited off the tour. Only the top 402 players were paid out. This year, Richard Johnson was ranked 402nd and received $8,208 for being on the Tour.
While the rest of the 315 players did not win any money, about 46% of players did. However, to make money on the tour, players need to be competing and making cuts at events. The lower-paid players ranging from 300 and on, only played an average of 2 events on the Tour. While the lower end of the spectrum of players that didn’t play, never made a single cut.
Also, there are a few amateurs listed that don’t get paid which adds to the list of non-earners in 2023.
PGA Tour 2023 Season Earnings List
In 2023, the highest-earning golfers also happen to be the highest-ranked players.
Scottie Scheffler had an absolutely unbelievable season. Despite not winning a major championship he went on a historic ball-striking stretch that included seven consecutive top 5 finishes. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Scheffler ended the season with an average finish of 8th place and made all 20 cuts. All in all, he has taken home a total of $19,138,342 ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Other top earners include Jon Rahm, who made $16,295,609 this year. The No. 3-ranked player in the OWGR, Rahm started off hot and made 15 of 17 cuts before cooling off down the stretch. He had an average finish of 11 including four wins and won his first-ever Green Jacket at the Masters.
The PGA Tour’s top five earners in 2023 also include household names like Rory Mcilroy ($11.7M), Wyndham Clark ($10.3M), and Victor Hovland ($10.1M).
According to the official PGA Tour earnings, Scheffler has earned 17 percent more than Rahm, the next-highest earner. He also took home 62.5 percent more than McIlroy, who still finished the regular season with a healthy $11.77 million in tournament winnings in 2023, good for third place on the list.
Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, and Tyrrell Hatton are among the newcomers in the top 10. All three golfers made at least $8 million in 2023 to set new career highs on the Tour.
Check out the chart below to view the highest-paid PGA Tour golfers in 2023.
|Ranking
|Player
|Average Finish
|Cuts Made
|2023 Earnings
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|8
|20/20
|$19,138,342
|2
|Jon Rahm
|11
|15/17
|$16,295,609
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|10
|13/15
|$11,771,008
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|19
|22/25
|$10,384,690
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|19
|20/20
|$10,125,569
|6
|Max Homa
|13
|17/21
|$9,132,081
|7
|Keegan Bradley
|15
|15/20
|$8,676,697
|8
|Brian Harman
|12
|16/24
|$8,245,023
|9
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17.4
|17/18
|$8,150,779
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|11.7
|16/18
|$7,880,998
|11
|Xander Schauffele
|15
|18/19
|$7,644,571
|12
|Rickie Fowler
|15
|20/22
|$7,624,287
|13
|Jason Day
|10
|15/21
|$6,798,358
|14
|Sam Burns
|12
|15/22
|$6,637,151
|15
|Kurt Kitayama
|14.9
|12/22
|$6,565,702
|16
|Jordan Spieth
|13.4
|13/19
|$6,533,758
|17
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|15
|14/20
|$6,343,743
|18
|Denny McCarthy
|19
|21/26
|$5,927,813
|19
|Nick Taylor
|11
|15/25
|$5,783,586
|20
|Tony Finau
|17
|17/21
|$5,717,252
|21
|Joohyung Kim
|17
|18/23
|$5,624,033
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|12
|14/21
|$5,476,782
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|17
|15/18
|$5,170,891
|24
|Sepp Straka
|21
|17/25
|$5,136,775
|25
|Sungjae Im
|16
|20/26
|$5,084,635
|26
|Brooks Koepka
|21
|4/4
|$5,057,192
|27
|Harris English
|21
|18/26
|$4,978,352
|28
|Si Woo Kim
|20
|20/25
|$4,947,420
|29
|Sahith Theegala
|26
|22/26
|$4,936,319
|30
|Cameron Young
|23
|19/29
|$4,924,734
|31
|Emiliano Grillo
|22
|19/26
|$4,883,303
|32
|Corey Conners
|18
|16/21
|$4,456,596
|33
|Russell Henley
|16
|14/20
|$4,301,096
|34
|Tom Hoge
|20
|19/28
|$4,216,665
|35
|Justin Rose
|11
|12/18
|$4,173,120
|36
|Adam Schenk
|15
|17/29
|$4,139,665
|37
|Taylor Moore
|14
|16/26
|$4,062,261
|38
|Seamus Power
|17
|16/24
|$3,682,007
|39
|Chris Kirk
|20
|16/24
|$3,629,834
|40
|Adam Svensson
|27
|20/27
|$3,619,713
|41
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20
|18/22
|$3,547,027
|42
|Lee Hodges
|15
|16/30
|$3,456,479
|43
|Andrew Putnam
|23
|21/27
|$3,450,453
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|20
|17/24
|$3,404,395
|45
|Brendon Todd
|21
|17/25
|$3,127,777
|46
|Cameron Davis
|12
|12/23
|$3,097,762
|47
|Justin Thomas
|20
|13/19
|$3,052,903
|48
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14
|12/23
|$3,051,743
|49
|Eric Cole
|19
|19/29
|$2,934,270
|50
|Alex Smalley
|19
|18/27
|$2,895,477
|51
|Keith Mitchell
|25
|19/25
|$2,890,711
|52
|Patrick Rodgers
|15
|18/29
|$2,871,792
|53
|Hayden Buckley
|13
|12/22
|$2,832,411
|54
|Adam Scott
|26
|14/16
|$2,827,561
|55
|Matt Kuchar
|18
|15/22
|$2,760,559
|56
|Davis Riley
|20
|16/28
|$2,673,112
|57
|J.T. Poston
|16
|16/26
|$2,654,800
|58
|Shane Lowry
|22
|14/17
|$2,570,543
|59
|Taylor Montgomery
|18
|18/26
|$2,541,522
|60
|Min Woo Lee
|16
|9/13
|$2,537,094
|61
|Nick Hardy
|21
|18/28
|$2,494,466
|62
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|24
|17/26
|$2,426,971
|63
|Brandon Wu
|20
|17/28
|$2,404,854
|64
|Zac Blair
|10
|8/21
|$2,382,230
|65
|Byeong Hun An
|22
|21/28
|$2,379,361
|66
|Justin Suh
|32
|24/29
|$2,368,303
|67
|Mark Hubbard
|15
|17/30
|$2,368,188
|68
|Aaron Rai
|21
|19/28
|$2,291,119
|69
|Thomas Detry
|22
|18/23
|$2,238,926
|70
|Sam Ryder
|13.2
|14/27
|$2,213,593
|71
|J.J. Spaun
|19.8
|18/25
|$2,209,479
|72
|Gary Woodland
|27.7
|17/23
|$2,203,335
|73
|David Lingmerth
|11.8
|11/27
|$2,200,702
|74
|Chez Reavie
|20.2
|15/27
|$2,177,102
|75
|Austin Eckroat
|19
|14/26
|$2,164,629
|76
|Beau Hossler
|20.6
|19/27
|$2,149,858
|77
|Sam Stevens
|23.1
|17/28
|$2,057,070
|78
|Matthew NeSmith
|16.5
|14/26
|$2,045,915
|79
|Stephan Jaeger
|29.7
|24/27
|$1,953,703
|80
|Akshay Bhatia
|22.2
|13/18
|$1,913,058
|81
|Ben Griffin
|19.8
|19/29
|$1,850,011
|82
|Danny Willett
|22.1
|12/21
|$1,791,650
|83
|Davis Thompson
|27.2
|15/24
|$1,785,610
|84
|Ben Taylor
|19.5
|14/28
|$1,785,059
|85
|Michael Kim
|14.4
|14/28
|$1,706,467
|86
|Garrick Higgo
|19.8
|17/28
|$1,652,128
|87
|Cameron Smith
|20
|4/4
|$1,637,180
|88
|Kevin Streelman
|24.5
|16/26
|$1,617,428
|89
|Phil Mickelson
|15
|2/4
|$1,617,250
|90
|Joseph Bramlett
|20.1
|16/26
|$1,597,911
|91
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|23.8
|16/24
|$1,571,934
|92
|Joel Dahmen
|19.3
|15/26
|$1,564,762
|93
|Dylan Wu
|21.2
|17/26
|$1,530,361
|94
|Vincent Norrman
|16.7
|14/25
|$1,524,570
|95
|David Lipsky
|18.5
|15/28
|$1,500,985
|96
|Ryan Fox
|20.4
|10/13
|$1,485,104
|97
|Will Zalatoris
|29.5
|6/8
|1,474,780
|98
|Seonghyeon Kim
|22.4
|19/30
|1,473,401
|99
|Nate Lashley
|22.9
|16/25
|1,439,315
|100
|Billy Horschel
|19
|12/21
|$1,438,426
