The PGA Tour begins to round out the season as the Wyndham Championship kicks off this Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. While the top-earning players won’t be competing in the event, the field will have a chance to secure a spot at the FedExCup Playoffs next weekend.

The earnings list is still going to change as the biggest purses are on the line next weekend for the St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. There is over $75 million available left for the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Ahead of the playoffs, the highest-paid earners include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, and Victor Hovland.

46 Percent of PGA Tour Golfers Did Not Get Paid

There were 717 players listed on the PGA Tour this year. Only 56% of players profited off the tour. Only the top 402 players were paid out. This year, Richard Johnson was ranked 402nd and received $8,208 for being on the Tour.

While the rest of the 315 players did not win any money, about 46% of players did. However, to make money on the tour, players need to be competing and making cuts at events. The lower-paid players ranging from 300 and on, only played an average of 2 events on the Tour. While the lower end of the spectrum of players that didn’t play, never made a single cut.

Also, there are a few amateurs listed that don’t get paid which adds to the list of non-earners in 2023.

PGA Tour 2023 Season Earnings List

In 2023, the highest-earning golfers also happen to be the highest-ranked players.

Scottie Scheffler had an absolutely unbelievable season. Despite not winning a major championship he went on a historic ball-striking stretch that included seven consecutive top 5 finishes. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Scheffler ended the season with an average finish of 8th place and made all 20 cuts. All in all, he has taken home a total of $19,138,342 ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Other top earners include Jon Rahm, who made $16,295,609 this year. The No. 3-ranked player in the OWGR, Rahm started off hot and made 15 of 17 cuts before cooling off down the stretch. He had an average finish of 11 including four wins and won his first-ever Green Jacket at the Masters.

The PGA Tour’s top five earners in 2023 also include household names like Rory Mcilroy ($11.7M), Wyndham Clark ($10.3M), and Victor Hovland ($10.1M).

According to the official PGA Tour earnings, Scheffler has earned 17 percent more than Rahm, the next-highest earner. He also took home 62.5 percent more than McIlroy, who still finished the regular season with a healthy $11.77 million in tournament winnings in 2023, good for third place on the list.

Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, and Tyrrell Hatton are among the newcomers in the top 10. All three golfers made at least $8 million in 2023 to set new career highs on the Tour.

Check out the chart below to view the highest-paid PGA Tour golfers in 2023.

Ranking Player Average Finish Cuts Made 2023 Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler 8 20/20 $19,138,342 2 Jon Rahm 11 15/17 $16,295,609 3 Rory McIlroy 10 13/15 $11,771,008 4 Wyndham Clark 19 22/25 $10,384,690 5 Viktor Hovland 19 20/20 $10,125,569 6 Max Homa 13 17/21 $9,132,081 7 Keegan Bradley 15 15/20 $8,676,697 8 Brian Harman 12 16/24 $8,245,023 9 Tyrrell Hatton 17.4 17/18 $8,150,779 10 Patrick Cantlay 11.7 16/18 $7,880,998 11 Xander Schauffele 15 18/19 $7,644,571 12 Rickie Fowler 15 20/22 $7,624,287 13 Jason Day 10 15/21 $6,798,358 14 Sam Burns 12 15/22 $6,637,151 15 Kurt Kitayama 14.9 12/22 $6,565,702 16 Jordan Spieth 13.4 13/19 $6,533,758 17 Matthew Fitzpatrick 15 14/20 $6,343,743 18 Denny McCarthy 19 21/26 $5,927,813 19 Nick Taylor 11 15/25 $5,783,586 20 Tony Finau 17 17/21 $5,717,252 21 Joohyung Kim 17 18/23 $5,624,033 22 Collin Morikawa 12 14/21 $5,476,782 23 Tommy Fleetwood 17 15/18 $5,170,891 24 Sepp Straka 21 17/25 $5,136,775 25 Sungjae Im 16 20/26 $5,084,635 26 Brooks Koepka 21 4/4 $5,057,192 27 Harris English 21 18/26 $4,978,352 28 Si Woo Kim 20 20/25 $4,947,420 29 Sahith Theegala 26 22/26 $4,936,319 30 Cameron Young 23 19/29 $4,924,734 31 Emiliano Grillo 22 19/26 $4,883,303 32 Corey Conners 18 16/21 $4,456,596 33 Russell Henley 16 14/20 $4,301,096 34 Tom Hoge 20 19/28 $4,216,665 35 Justin Rose 11 12/18 $4,173,120 36 Adam Schenk 15 17/29 $4,139,665 37 Taylor Moore 14 16/26 $4,062,261 38 Seamus Power 17 16/24 $3,682,007 39 Chris Kirk 20 16/24 $3,629,834 40 Adam Svensson 27 20/27 $3,619,713 41 Hideki Matsuyama 20 18/22 $3,547,027 42 Lee Hodges 15 16/30 $3,456,479 43 Andrew Putnam 23 21/27 $3,450,453 44 Adam Hadwin 20 17/24 $3,404,395 45 Brendon Todd 21 17/25 $3,127,777 46 Cameron Davis 12 12/23 $3,097,762 47 Justin Thomas 20 13/19 $3,052,903 48 Mackenzie Hughes 14 12/23 $3,051,743 49 Eric Cole 19 19/29 $2,934,270 50 Alex Smalley 19 18/27 $2,895,477 51 Keith Mitchell 25 19/25 $2,890,711 52 Patrick Rodgers 15 18/29 $2,871,792 53 Hayden Buckley 13 12/22 $2,832,411 54 Adam Scott 26 14/16 $2,827,561 55 Matt Kuchar 18 15/22 $2,760,559 56 Davis Riley 20 16/28 $2,673,112 57 J.T. Poston 16 16/26 $2,654,800 58 Shane Lowry 22 14/17 $2,570,543 59 Taylor Montgomery 18 18/26 $2,541,522 60 Min Woo Lee 16 9/13 $2,537,094 61 Nick Hardy 21 18/28 $2,494,466 62 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 24 17/26 $2,426,971 63 Brandon Wu 20 17/28 $2,404,854 64 Zac Blair 10 8/21 $2,382,230 65 Byeong Hun An 22 21/28 $2,379,361 66 Justin Suh 32 24/29 $2,368,303 67 Mark Hubbard 15 17/30 $2,368,188 68 Aaron Rai 21 19/28 $2,291,119 69 Thomas Detry 22 18/23 $2,238,926 70 Sam Ryder 13.2 14/27 $2,213,593 71 J.J. Spaun 19.8 18/25 $2,209,479 72 Gary Woodland 27.7 17/23 $2,203,335 73 David Lingmerth 11.8 11/27 $2,200,702 74 Chez Reavie 20.2 15/27 $2,177,102 75 Austin Eckroat 19 14/26 $2,164,629 76 Beau Hossler 20.6 19/27 $2,149,858 77 Sam Stevens 23.1 17/28 $2,057,070 78 Matthew NeSmith 16.5 14/26 $2,045,915 79 Stephan Jaeger 29.7 24/27 $1,953,703 80 Akshay Bhatia 22.2 13/18 $1,913,058 81 Ben Griffin 19.8 19/29 $1,850,011 82 Danny Willett 22.1 12/21 $1,791,650 83 Davis Thompson 27.2 15/24 $1,785,610 84 Ben Taylor 19.5 14/28 $1,785,059 85 Michael Kim 14.4 14/28 $1,706,467 86 Garrick Higgo 19.8 17/28 $1,652,128 87 Cameron Smith 20 4/4 $1,637,180 88 Kevin Streelman 24.5 16/26 $1,617,428 89 Phil Mickelson 15 2/4 $1,617,250 90 Joseph Bramlett 20.1 16/26 $1,597,911 91 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23.8 16/24 $1,571,934 92 Joel Dahmen 19.3 15/26 $1,564,762 93 Dylan Wu 21.2 17/26 $1,530,361 94 Vincent Norrman 16.7 14/25 $1,524,570 95 David Lipsky 18.5 15/28 $1,500,985 96 Ryan Fox 20.4 10/13 $1,485,104 97 Will Zalatoris 29.5 6/8 1,474,780 98 Seonghyeon Kim 22.4 19/30 1,473,401 99 Nate Lashley 22.9 16/25 1,439,315 100 Billy Horschel 19 12/21 $1,438,426

