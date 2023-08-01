Golf News and Rumors

PGA Tour Earnings 2023: Scheffler, Rahm Top List of Top 100 Highest-Paid Golfers

The PGA Tour begins to round out the season as the Wyndham Championship kicks off this Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. While the top-earning players won’t be competing in the event, the field will have a chance to secure a spot at the FedExCup Playoffs next weekend.

The earnings list is still going to change as the biggest purses are on the line next weekend for the St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. There is over $75 million available left for the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Ahead of the playoffs, the highest-paid earners include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, and Victor Hovland.

46 Percent of PGA Tour Golfers Did Not Get Paid

There were 717 players listed on the PGA Tour this year. Only 56% of players profited off the tour. Only the top 402 players were paid out. This year, Richard Johnson was ranked 402nd and received $8,208 for being on the Tour.

While the rest of the 315 players did not win any money, about 46% of players did. However, to make money on the tour, players need to be competing and making cuts at events. The lower-paid players ranging from 300 and on, only played an average of 2 events on the Tour. While the lower end of the spectrum of players that didn’t play, never made a single cut.

Also, there are a few amateurs listed that don’t get paid which adds to the list of non-earners in 2023.

PGA Tour 2023 Season Earnings List

In 2023, the highest-earning golfers also happen to be the highest-ranked players.

Scottie Scheffler had an absolutely unbelievable season. Despite not winning a major championship he went on a historic ball-striking stretch that included seven consecutive top 5 finishes. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Scheffler ended the season with an average finish of 8th place and made all 20 cuts. All in all, he has taken home a total of $19,138,342 ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Other top earners include Jon Rahm, who made $16,295,609 this year. The No. 3-ranked player in the OWGR, Rahm started off hot and made 15 of 17 cuts before cooling off down the stretch. He had an average finish of 11 including four wins and won his first-ever Green Jacket at the Masters.

The PGA Tour’s top five earners in 2023 also include household names like Rory Mcilroy ($11.7M), Wyndham Clark ($10.3M), and Victor Hovland ($10.1M).

According to the official PGA Tour earnings, Scheffler has earned 17 percent more than Rahm, the next-highest earner. He also took home 62.5 percent more than McIlroy, who still finished the regular season with a healthy $11.77 million in tournament winnings in 2023, good for third place on the list.

Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, and Tyrrell Hatton are among the newcomers in the top 10. All three golfers made at least $8 million in 2023 to set new career highs on the Tour.

Check out the chart below to view the highest-paid PGA Tour golfers in 2023.

Ranking Player Average Finish Cuts Made 2023 Earnings
1 Scottie Scheffler 8 20/20 $19,138,342
2 Jon Rahm 11 15/17 $16,295,609
3 Rory McIlroy 10 13/15 $11,771,008
4 Wyndham Clark 19 22/25 $10,384,690
5 Viktor Hovland 19 20/20 $10,125,569
6 Max Homa 13 17/21 $9,132,081
7 Keegan Bradley 15 15/20 $8,676,697
8 Brian Harman 12 16/24 $8,245,023
9 Tyrrell Hatton 17.4 17/18 $8,150,779
10 Patrick Cantlay 11.7 16/18 $7,880,998
11 Xander Schauffele 15 18/19 $7,644,571
12 Rickie Fowler 15 20/22 $7,624,287
13 Jason Day 10 15/21 $6,798,358
14 Sam Burns 12 15/22 $6,637,151
15 Kurt Kitayama 14.9 12/22 $6,565,702
16 Jordan Spieth 13.4 13/19 $6,533,758
17 Matthew Fitzpatrick 15 14/20 $6,343,743
18 Denny McCarthy 19 21/26 $5,927,813
19 Nick Taylor 11 15/25 $5,783,586
20 Tony Finau 17 17/21 $5,717,252
21 Joohyung Kim 17 18/23 $5,624,033
22 Collin Morikawa 12 14/21 $5,476,782
23 Tommy Fleetwood 17 15/18 $5,170,891
24 Sepp Straka 21 17/25 $5,136,775
25 Sungjae Im 16 20/26 $5,084,635
26 Brooks Koepka 21 4/4 $5,057,192
27 Harris English 21 18/26 $4,978,352
28 Si Woo Kim 20 20/25 $4,947,420
29 Sahith Theegala 26 22/26 $4,936,319
30 Cameron Young 23 19/29 $4,924,734
31 Emiliano Grillo 22 19/26 $4,883,303
32 Corey Conners 18 16/21 $4,456,596
33 Russell Henley 16 14/20 $4,301,096
34 Tom Hoge 20 19/28 $4,216,665
35 Justin Rose 11 12/18 $4,173,120
36 Adam Schenk 15 17/29 $4,139,665
37 Taylor Moore 14 16/26 $4,062,261
38 Seamus Power 17 16/24 $3,682,007
39 Chris Kirk 20 16/24 $3,629,834
40 Adam Svensson 27 20/27 $3,619,713
41 Hideki Matsuyama 20 18/22 $3,547,027
42 Lee Hodges 15 16/30 $3,456,479
43 Andrew Putnam 23 21/27 $3,450,453
44 Adam Hadwin 20 17/24 $3,404,395
45 Brendon Todd 21 17/25 $3,127,777
46 Cameron Davis 12 12/23 $3,097,762
47 Justin Thomas 20 13/19 $3,052,903
48 Mackenzie Hughes 14 12/23 $3,051,743
49 Eric Cole 19 19/29 $2,934,270
50 Alex Smalley 19 18/27 $2,895,477
51 Keith Mitchell 25 19/25 $2,890,711
52 Patrick Rodgers 15 18/29 $2,871,792
53 Hayden Buckley 13 12/22 $2,832,411
54 Adam Scott 26 14/16 $2,827,561
55 Matt Kuchar 18 15/22 $2,760,559
56 Davis Riley 20 16/28 $2,673,112
57 J.T. Poston 16 16/26 $2,654,800
58 Shane Lowry 22 14/17 $2,570,543
59 Taylor Montgomery 18 18/26 $2,541,522
60 Min Woo Lee 16 9/13 $2,537,094
61 Nick Hardy 21 18/28 $2,494,466
62 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 24 17/26 $2,426,971
63 Brandon Wu 20 17/28 $2,404,854
64 Zac Blair 10 8/21 $2,382,230
65 Byeong Hun An 22 21/28 $2,379,361
66 Justin Suh 32 24/29 $2,368,303
67 Mark Hubbard 15 17/30 $2,368,188
68 Aaron Rai 21 19/28 $2,291,119
69 Thomas Detry 22 18/23 $2,238,926
70 Sam Ryder 13.2 14/27 $2,213,593
71 J.J. Spaun 19.8 18/25 $2,209,479
72 Gary Woodland 27.7 17/23 $2,203,335
73 David Lingmerth 11.8 11/27 $2,200,702
74 Chez Reavie 20.2 15/27 $2,177,102
75 Austin Eckroat 19 14/26 $2,164,629
76 Beau Hossler 20.6 19/27 $2,149,858
77 Sam Stevens 23.1 17/28 $2,057,070
78 Matthew NeSmith 16.5 14/26 $2,045,915
79 Stephan Jaeger 29.7 24/27 $1,953,703
80 Akshay Bhatia 22.2 13/18 $1,913,058
81 Ben Griffin 19.8 19/29 $1,850,011
82 Danny Willett 22.1 12/21 $1,791,650
83 Davis Thompson 27.2 15/24 $1,785,610
84 Ben Taylor 19.5 14/28 $1,785,059
85 Michael Kim 14.4 14/28 $1,706,467
86 Garrick Higgo 19.8 17/28 $1,652,128
87 Cameron Smith 20 4/4 $1,637,180
88 Kevin Streelman 24.5 16/26 $1,617,428
89 Phil Mickelson 15 2/4 $1,617,250
90 Joseph Bramlett 20.1 16/26 $1,597,911
91 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23.8 16/24 $1,571,934
92 Joel Dahmen 19.3 15/26 $1,564,762
93 Dylan Wu 21.2 17/26 $1,530,361
94 Vincent Norrman 16.7 14/25 $1,524,570
95 David Lipsky 18.5 15/28 $1,500,985
96 Ryan Fox 20.4 10/13 $1,485,104
97 Will Zalatoris 29.5 6/8 1,474,780
98 Seonghyeon Kim 22.4 19/30 1,473,401
99 Nate Lashley 22.9 16/25 1,439,315
100 Billy Horschel 19 12/21 $1,438,426

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
