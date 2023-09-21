The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In Fiziev’s last fight, he lost by majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje in a hard-fought war for 15 minutes. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, with a promotional bonus and performance he walked away with an estimated $206,000

Rafael Fiziev’s Net Worth

Rafael Fiziev hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.3 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 Million.

Rafael Fiziev has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut her cloth on the Kyrgyzstan regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC Record

Rafael Fiziev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-2 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve her 6-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 79.

Rafael Fiziev’s Next Fight

Rafael Fiziev will fight the top-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 79. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rafael Fiziev (-149) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.

Rafael Fiziev’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Rafael Fiziev fights out of Phuket, Thailand but is originally from Kyrgyzstan.

Rafael Fiziev is currently married to his wife Kamilla Fiziev.

Age: 30

30 Born: Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 71.5″

71.5″ Coach/Trainer: Frank Hickman

