The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.
In Fiziev’s last fight, he lost by majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje in a hard-fought war for 15 minutes. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, with a promotional bonus and performance he walked away with an estimated $206,000
Rafael Fiziev’s Net Worth
Rafael Fiziev hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.3 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 Million.
Rafael Fiziev has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut her cloth on the Kyrgyzstan regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.
Rafael Fiziev’s UFC Record
Rafael Fiziev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-2 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve her 6-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 79.
Rafael Fiziev’s Next Fight
Rafael Fiziev will fight the top-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 79. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rafael Fiziev (-149) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.
Rafael Fiziev’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Rafael Fiziev fights out of Phuket, Thailand but is originally from Kyrgyzstan.
Rafael Fiziev is currently married to his wife Kamilla Fiziev.
- Age: 30
- Born: Kyrgyzstan
- Height: 5’8″
- Weight: 155 pounds
- Reach: 71.5″
- Coach/Trainer: Frank Hickman
UFC Betting Guides 2023
-
-
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Discover Top US Mobile Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed.
-