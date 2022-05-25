Rangers Even Series Against Hurricanes At 2 After Game 4 Win

The New York Rangers were able to come away with a huge win in game four against the Carolina Hurricanes to even the series at 2 apiece, 4-1. After falling behind 2-0, the Rangers have now won the last two games and are going to head back to Carolina with hopes of potentially winning game 5.

The winner of game 5 has a great chance of winning this series and that’s something that’s going to be in the back of the New York Rangers’ minds. They were able to get used contributions out of Andrew Copp, Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, and Frank Vatrano as they all ended up with at least two points. For New York to win this series, they need those guys to continue doing what they did in game 4.

Can The Rangers Win The Series Against The Hurricanes?

From the looks of things right now, it does seem possible that the New York Rangers could win this series. Game 5 is going to be critical for both sides, but if the Rangers do end up winning that game, there’s an excellent chance that they’re going to win this series. They were able to come back down from a 3-1 deficit in round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and it looks like they might be erasing another deficit in round 2.

The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the best teams in all of hockey throughout the regular season and they’re certainly not going to just roll over and give the Rangers this series. New York has to come out and play their best hockey in the remainder of this series and good things could potentially happen for them.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds for the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are still going to see the Hurricanes as the favorite. Considering that they could potentially have two more home games, this line certainly makes sense. However, because the New York Rangers have played great hockey in the past two games, it could be a good time to put some money on them.

When Is Game 5 Between The Hurricanes And Rangers?

The highly-anticipated game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers is going to be taking place on Thursday, May 26. This game is going to be played at the PNC Arena in North Carolina at 7 EST.