Raptors Fred VanVleet Declines Option, Will Become Free Agent

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Fred VanVleet Set To Become A Free Agent

Reporting on Fred VanVleet’s free agency for NBA Today pic.twitter.com/g6x6mymXBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

With VanVleet declining his option to become a free agent, the All-Star guard will be one of the top names available this summer, which could include James Harden, Khris Middleton, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green, and Kyrie Irving.

According to Wojnarowski, VanVleet is not ruling out a return to the Raptors, where he has spent the first seven seasons of his career. However, multiple teams will be interested in acquiring VanVleet’s services, including the Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Now he becomes a significant target for teams who have salary cap space, but also teams without cap space who might want to try and work on a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Today.

VanVleet Went From Undrafted To All-Star

VanVleet signed with the Toronto Raptors after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

During the 2018-2019 season, VanVleet became an integral player off the bench for a Raptors team that won the NBA championship. The following season, VanVleet became a full-time starter, averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 steals.

In 2022, VanVleet became the fourth undrafted player in the modern era to be named to the All-Star game.

VanVleet is coming off a season where he averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 7.2 assists. The durable VanVleet averaged 37.1 minutes a game last season, the second most in the NBA, only behind his teammate Pascal Siakam.

