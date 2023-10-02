College Football

Riley Leonard Injury News: Duke QB Ankle Injury Not Season Ending, Could Return in Late October

David Evans
Riley Leonard, the junior quarterback for Duke Blue Devils, sustained a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s defeat to Notre Dame. The injury occurred on the final offensive play when a sack resulted in Leonard’s ankle getting twisted. While the injury isn’t season-ending, he is likely to miss a few weeks, targeting a comeback at the end of October.

Riley Leonard’s Timetable for Return Will be Known in Coming Days

Riley Leonard’s injury has sparked concerns among Duke college football fans given the quarterback’s pivotal role on the team. His absence will likely heavily impact the Blue Devils’ performance.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that that the injury was not season-ending and that a more clear timetable should emerge for the up and coming star in the next few days.

Sam Hartman Shows Sportsmanship, Waits for Riley Leonard at End of Duke vs. Notre Dame Game

The event has not only brought attention to Leonard’s importance to the team but also showcased the sportsmanship spirit amongst competitors, as evidenced by Notre Dame’s QB Sam Hartman checking on Leonard post-injury.

After the game ended, Riley Leonard was still receiving treatment in the medical tent on the sidelines. Notre Dame QB, Sam Hartman waited patiently for Leonard to emerge so he could check on the well-being of his opponent.

It was a move that drew praise from social media and reminds us all why we love the game so much.

Up Next For Duke

Duke is on a bye this week, and hosts NC State the following week. On October 21, they travel to take on a classy Florida State team.

Up next at QB for the Blue Devils is Henry Belin, who is a four-star quarterback from the class of 2022.

College Football College Football News and Rumors Duke Blue Devils NCAAF
David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

