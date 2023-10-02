Riley Leonard, the junior quarterback for Duke Blue Devils, sustained a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s defeat to Notre Dame. The injury occurred on the final offensive play when a sack resulted in Leonard’s ankle getting twisted. While the injury isn’t season-ending, he is likely to miss a few weeks, targeting a comeback at the end of October.



Riley Leonard’s Timetable for Return Will be Known in Coming Days

Riley Leonard’s injury has sparked concerns among Duke college football fans given the quarterback’s pivotal role on the team. His absence will likely heavily impact the Blue Devils’ performance.

Sources: Early read on Duke QB Riley Leonard’s right ankle injury is that it’s not season ending. Leonard got hurt on a sack late in the Notre Dame game and left the field on crutches after the game. A more specific timeline should emerge in upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/UlW6t68Asd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2023

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that that the injury was not season-ending and that a more clear timetable should emerge for the up and coming star in the next few days.

Sam Hartman Shows Sportsmanship, Waits for Riley Leonard at End of Duke vs. Notre Dame Game

The event has not only brought attention to Leonard’s importance to the team but also showcased the sportsmanship spirit amongst competitors, as evidenced by Notre Dame’s QB Sam Hartman checking on Leonard post-injury.

After the game ended, Riley Leonard was still receiving treatment in the medical tent on the sidelines. Notre Dame QB, Sam Hartman waited patiently for Leonard to emerge so he could check on the well-being of his opponent.

Sam Hartman stayed on the field to check on Riley Leonard after he got injured on the final drive. Class act 👏 pic.twitter.com/oEsEGe3b3N — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2023

It was a move that drew praise from social media and reminds us all why we love the game so much.

Up Next For Duke

Duke is on a bye this week, and hosts NC State the following week. On October 21, they travel to take on a classy Florida State team.

Up next at QB for the Blue Devils is Henry Belin, who is a four-star quarterback from the class of 2022.

