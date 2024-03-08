NFL News and Rumors

Russell Wilson NFL Free Agency 2024: Landing Spots

Dan Girolamo
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the New England Patriots

Quarterback Russell Wilson will have a new team in 2024. The Denver Broncos plan to release the veteran quarterback at the start of the 2024 league year. Which team will Wilson sign with in free agency? Below, we look at potential landing spots for Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson Speaks With Two Teams Ahead Of NFL Free Agency

Earlier this week, the Broncos permitted Wilson to speak with other teams before the start of the league year on March 13.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wilson spoke with the New York Giants on Thursday in an “exploratory meeting.” Wilson also plans to speak with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

The Giants have major questions surrounding Daniel Jones, who is coming off two neck injuries and a torn ACL. There is a chance Jones will miss the start of the NFL season. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will use a draft pick on a quarterback, and plan to sign a veteran to bring in as insurance for Jones.

Gerry Dulac reported that Wilson is interested in joining the Steelers and plans to speak with them on Friday.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, a former 2022 first-round pick, has yet to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. Plus, Mason Rudolph is set to test free agency.

Pittsburgh has to bring in a veteran quarterback to either back up Pickett or compete for the starting spot. Wilson could be the veteran to fill that role.

Can Russell Wilson Resurrect His Career?

The Wilson experiment in Denver was a disaster. While Wilson’s numbers were average in 2023 (26 passing touchdowns and 15 touchdowns), the former Seahawks QB never stood a chance under new head coach Sean Payton.

Payton doesn’t like Wilson, so much so that Denver is taking an $85 million hit in dead money over the next two seasons.

The Broncos are paying Wilson $39 million this season. That means a new team does not have to sign Wilson a huge contract. Wilson could sign for cheap, increasing his value for teams who need a veteran QB.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

