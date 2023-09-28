The 2023 Ryder Cup will tee off this weekend at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The course won the Ryder Cup bid in 2018 and has been patiently waiting to host the high-profile tournament. Both Team USA and Europe will be battling it out for the cup with the action beginning on Friday, September 29.

This year’s Ryder Cup is set up to be a memorable one as both teams have a lot on the line.

The talented European team will look to reclaim the Cup on home soil after suffering a lopsided loss to the Americans in 2021. Meanwhile, Team USA will look for their first Ryder Cup win on European soil since 1993.

Ryder Cup 2023: Date, Time Location, and TV Schedule

🏌 Golf Event: Ryder Cuper 2023 📅 US Open 2023 Date: Friday, September 2 to October 1, 2023 🏆 Ryder Cup 2021 Winner: Team USA 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Ryder Cup Odds: Team USA -115 | Team Europe -105



Ryder Cup 2023 TV Schedule

Coverage of the Ryder Cup will begin with the opening ceremonies on Thursday.

Fans can start tuning into the action on the Golf Channel on Thursday as both Team Europe and USA take to the stage.

Check out the full 2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule below.

Thursday, September 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Opening Ceremonies on Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule: Matches & Start Times

There will be three days of competition featuring foursomes and four-ball formats.

The first two days are dedicated to foursomes and four-ball, where two-man teams will be competing against other pairs at each hole. In four-ball, players are using their own ball and the lowest score wins, and in foursomes, players are playing alternating shots.

Day 3 will feature a singles competition, where a player from each team will represent the match.

With the Ryder Cup in Italy, it will be a very early start time for Americans. The action begins on Friday morning with foursomes beginning at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Check out the Ryder Cup TV schedule below.

Day 1: Friday, September 29th, 2023

Morning Foursomes

Match Time Matchup 1 1:35 a.m. ET TBD 2 1:50 a.m. ET TBD 3 2:05 a.m. ET TBD 4 2:20 a.m. ET TBD

Afternoon Four-Ball

Match Time Matchup Match 1 6:25 a.m. ET TBD Match 2 6:40 a.m. ET TBD Match 3 6:55 a.m. ET TBD Match 4 7:10 a.m. ET TBD

Day 2: Sunday, September 30th, 2023

Morning Foursomes

Match Time Matchup Match 1 1:35 a.m. ET TBD Match 2 1:50 a.m. ET TBD Match 3 2:05 a.m. ET TBD Match 4 2:20 a.m. ET TBD

Afternoon Four-Ball

Match Time Matchup Match 1 6:25 a.m. ET TBD Match 2 6:40 a.m. ET TBD Match 3 6:55 a.m. ET TBD Match 4 7:10 a.m. ET TBD

Day 3: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Match Time Matchup Match 1 5:35 a.m. ET TBD Match 2 5:47 a.m. ET TBD Match 3 5:59 a.m. ET TBD Match 4 6:11 a.m. ET TBD Match 5 6:23 a.m. ET TBD Match 6 6:35 a.m. ET TBD Match 7 6:47 a.m. ET TBD Match 8 6:59 a.m. ET TBD Match 9 7:11 a.m. ET TBD Match 10 7:23 a.m. ET TBD Match 11 7:35 a.m. ET TBD Match 12 7:47 a.m. ET TBD

