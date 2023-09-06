The 2023 European Ryder Cup Team finalized its roster with an official announcement on Monday.

There were six automatic qualifiers who reserved a spot on their team based on the Ryder Cup standings. In addition, the team also added six more players which were selected by team captain Luke Donald.

As the Ryder Cup team captain, Donald had to make some risky and tough decisions.

The team selection wasn’t announced until Monday giving Donald ample time to prepare, especially considering he already knew what the Team USA roster looked like.

The 2023 European Ryder Cup Team

Name Residence Age Experience Official World Golf Rankings Ludvig Aberg * Eslov, Sweden 23 Ryder Cup Rookie 90 Matthew Fitzpatrick Sheffield, United Kingdom 29 2 Ryder Cup Appearances (2016, 2021) 9 Tommy Fleetwood* Southport, United Kingdom 32 2 Ryder Cup Appearances (2018, 2021) 14 Tyrrell Hatton High Wycombe, United Kingdom 31 2 Ryder Cup Appearances (2018, 2021) 13 Nicolai Hojgaard* Billund, Denmark 22 Ryder Cup Rookie 78 Viktor Hovland Oslo, Norway 25 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) 4 Shane Lowry* Clara, Ireland 36 1 Ryder Cup Appearance (2021) 37 Robert MacIntyre Oban, United Kingdom 27 1 Ryer Cup Rookie 54 Rory McIlroy Holywood, United Kingdom 34 6 Ryder Cup Appearances (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021) 3 Jon Rahm Barrika, Spain 28 2 Ryder Cup Appearance (2018, 2021) 2 Justin Rose* Johannesburg, South Africa 43 5 Ryder Cup Appearances (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018) 34 Sepp Straka* Vienna, Austria 30 Ryder Cup Rookie 23

* Denotes Captain Luke Donald’s pick

Ryder Cup 2023 Automatic Qualifiers

There were six automatic qualifiers that made up the foundation of the European Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Based on the European points list, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the first two to secure their spots on the team. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton won their spots based on the World Points List.

The final two spots were based on the World Points List and the European Points List.

Matt Fitzpatrick was fresh off a T3 finish in Switzerland, which helped him secure the final spot earned through the World Points List. Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre hung on to the last spot on the European Points side despite finishing T55 at the European Masters.

Ryder Cup 2023 Luke Donald Captain Picks

The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup will be an important event for the European Ryder Cup team, as they have not lost on home soil in 30 years.

The were six wildcard picks made by Donald, which included a mix of youth and experience.

The six captain’s picks included Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka. Donald was looking to strike the perfect balance but he may have made a crucial mistake that could open the door for the U.S. to pull off an upset victory.

Adrian Meronk Snubbed From Team Europe Ryder Cup

Like Team USA captain Zach Johnson, Donald is feeling a lot of heat from fans over his selections.

Many golf fans are very unhappy that Adrian Meronk was left off the team. After winning the Australian, Irish, and Italian Open, Meronk wasn’t picked to represent Team Europe on the international stage.

Fleetwood, Straka, and Rose were clear locks to be added to the team. However, many fans are questioning why Hojgaard, Lowry, or Aberg were chosen over Meronk after his breakout season.

Donald has defended his choices and spoke about how he wanted his team to look.

“I wanted a balance of youth and experience with my picks,” said Donald at Monday’s announcement. “We’ll have a plan of action for success. We have some great talents and some experience in the 12. It’s a great make-up. I couldn’t be more happy.”

