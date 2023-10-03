The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship this week with players competing for a share of a $8.2 million purse. The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship winner will take home a cool $1.47 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

It’s the second event in the inaugural FedEx Cup fall schedule, as the PGA Tour heads to the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi this weekend. Along with 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, players will take their shot at an $8.2 million purse. The winner’s share is valued at $1.476 million while the top 90 players are guaranteed at least $13,530.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Sanderson Farms Championship has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1968. It was originally played in Hattiesburg but has moved to different clubs across Mississippi.

Since 2013, when Sanderson Farms took over sponsorship of the tournament, it has moved to the Country Club of Jackson.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is a huge tournament in the South. While it doesn’t boast the biggest purse in the Fall schedule, there is still plenty on the line this weekend. The field will be battling for an $8.2 million purse, including a $1.476 million winner’s share, along with a chance at 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Unlike the regular season, the top 90 players are paid out in the fall with the 90th-place player taking home $13,530.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Payouts 1 $1,476,000 2 $893,800 3 $565,800 4 $401,800 5 $336,200 6 $297,250 7 $276,750 8 $256,250 9 $239,850 10 $223,450 11 $207,050.00 12 $190,650.00 13 $174,250.00 14 $157,850.00 15 $149,650.00 16 $141,450.00 17 $133,250.00 18 $125,050.00 19 $116,850.00 20 $108,650.00 21 $100,450.00 22 $92,250.00 23 $85,690.00 24 $79,130.00 25 $72,570.00 26 $66,010.00 27 $63,550.00 28 $61,090.00 29 $58,630.00 30 $56,170.00 31 $53,710.00 32 $51,250.00 33 $48,790.00 34 $46,740.00 35 $44,690.00 36 $42,640.00 37 $40,590.00 38 $38,950.00 39 $37,310.00 40 $35,670.00 41 $34,030.00 42 $32,390.00 43 $30,750.00 44 $29,110.00 45 $27,470.00 46 $25,830.00 47 $24,190.00 48 $22,878.00 49 $21,730.00 50 $21,074.00 51 $20,582.00 52 $20,090.00 53 $19,762.00 54 $19,434.00 55 $19,270.00 56 $19,106.00 57 $18,942.00 58 $18,778.00 59 $18,614.00 60 $18,450.00 61 $18,286.00 62 $18,122.00 63 $17,958.00 64 $17,794.00 65 $17,630.00 66 $17,466.00 67 $17,302.00 68 $17,138.00 69 $16,974.00 70 $16,810.00 71 $16,646.00 72 $16,482.00 73 $16,318.00 74 $16,154.00 75 $15,990.00 76 $15,826.00 77 $15,662.00 78 $15,498.00 79 $15,334.00 80 $15,170.00 81 $15,006.00 82 $14,842.00 83 $14,678.00 84 $14,514.00 85 $14,350.00 86 $14,186.00 87 $14,022.00 88 $13,858.00 89 $13,694.00 90 $13,530.00

Sanderson Farms Championship Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021

There’s still a lot on the line at Sanderson Farms Championship.

Like the regular season tournaments, the Sanderson Farms Championship will feature the same benefits for the winner, including a two-year exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points, spots in the PLAYERS, Sentry Test of Championship, and all Majors that invite Tour winners.

In addition, the FedEx Cup Fall schedule will finalize the top 125 players who retain their status for 2024.

While the purse isn’t the most lucrative, it’s increased by 17 percent since 2021 and 3.7 percent year-over-year to a total of $8.2 million.

Check out the table below to view the Sanderson Farms Championship purses and winners since 2013.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) 2023 TBD 8,200,000 1,476,000 2022 Mackenzie Hughes 7,900,000 1,422,000 2021 Sam Burns 7,000,000 1,260,000 2020 Sergio García 6,600,000 1,188,000 2019 Sebastián Muñoz 6,600,000 1,188,000 2018 Cameron Champ 4,400,000 792,000 2017 Ryan Armour 4,300,000 774,000 2016 Cody Gribble 4,200,000 756,000 2015 Peter Malnati 4,100,000 738,000 2014 Nick Taylor 4,000,000 720,000 2013 Woody Austin 3,000,000 540,000

