The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will tee off from Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $8.2 million purse. Find the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the Country Club of Jackson.

The second event of the FedEx Cup Fall Schedule tees off this weekend with the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. It’ll be held at the iconic Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful with only a chance of rain during the first round. That means weather conditions won’t be a factor on the course this weekend.

Generally, during the fall fans will only be seeing players outside of the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings competing on the course. There isn’t much star power at Sanderson Farms Championship but there will likely be a breakthrough player in the field on the weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Field

There is going to be a full field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend.

After almost a three-week hiatus due to the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is back with the second event of the fall schedule. While it’s a full field, there aren’t very many highly-ranked players competing this weekend in Mississippi.

However, it’s the time for emerging players and golfers who are still making their mark on the Tour, there is more on the line than ever before in the fall schedule.

Players outside the top 50 will be competing for spots in signature events in 2024.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Tee Times

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will feature a total of 48 groups teeing off at the Country Club of Jackson during the first two rounds.

Tee times begin early at around 8:00 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 11-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 2:56 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee off will be Kevin Tway, William McGirt, and Carson Young.

Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s not a loaded field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. Instead, the field is filled with players looking for the first-ever PGA Tour win like Eric Cole and Stephan Jaeger,

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the spot for players looking to get their first win. In the last nine years, there has been a total of six players that have tallied their first win.

There will only be a few highly-ranked players in action. The field will be highlighted by Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee, Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole, Lee Hodges, and more.

K.H. Lee will be part of the first group to tee off on Thursday. He will be joined by Tom Hoge and Kevin Kisner who will take to the course at 8:44 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Silverado Resort and Spa.

8:44 a.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner

18:55 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

8:55 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

1:50 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg

2:01 p.m. ET: Alex Noren, Beau Hossler, Eric Cole

2:34 p.m. ET: Ricky Barnes, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens

Tee Times Groups 8:00 a.m. Kevin Tway, William McGirt, Carson Young 8:00 a.m.* Doug Ghim, Kramer Hickok, Paul Haley II 8:11 a.m. Ben Crane, Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith 8:11 a.m.* Kelly Kraft, S.H. Kim, Davis Thompson 8:22 a.m. Nate Lashley, Cameron Percy, Henrik Norlander 8:22 a.m.* Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower, Zecheng Dou 8:33 a.m. Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt 8:33 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Chez Reavie, Trey Mullinax 8:44 a.m. Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin 8:44 a.m.* K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner 8:55 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo 8:55 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings 9:06 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton 9:06 a.m.* Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak 9:17 a.m. Greg Chalmers, Will Gordon, Ben Taylor 9:17 a.m.* Wesley Bryan, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:28 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brian Stuard, Vince Whaley 9:28 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Nick Watney, Ben Griffin 9:39 a.m. Adam Long, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren 9:39 a.m.* Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Max McGreevy 9:50 a.m. Michael Gligic, Scott Harrington, Fred Biondi 9:50 a.m.* Brent Grant, Kyle Westmoreland, Chase Parker 10:01 a.m. Tano Goya, Greg Sonnier, Chris Baker 10:01 a.m.* Nicholas Lindheim, Brett White, Ford Clegg 12:55 p.m. Jimmy Walker, S.Y. Noh, Hank Lebioda 12:55 p.m.* C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Scott Brown 1:06 p.m. Chris Stroud, Sam Ryder, Harrison Endycott 1:06 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd 1:17 p.m. Ryan Armour, Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu 1:17 p.m.* Brice Garnett, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue 1:28 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker 1:28 p.m.* Luke List, Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman 1:39 p.m. Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey 1:39 p.m.* Brian Gay, Andrew Landry, Keith Mitchell 1:50 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg 1:50 p.m.* Jonas Blixt, Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley 2:01 p.m. Alex Noren, Beau Hossler, Eric Cole 2:01 p.m.* Sung Kang, Cody Gribble, Tommy Gainey 2:12 p.m. Jason Dufner, Camilo Villegas, D.J. Trahan 2:12 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Satoshi Kodaira, Austin Smotherman 2:23 p.m. Ryan Moore, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab 2:23 p.m.* Austin Cook, David Lipsky, Tyson Alexander 2:34 p.m. Ricky Barnes, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens 2:34 p.m.* Sean O’Hair, Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu 2:45 p.m. Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Sam Bennett 2:45 p.m.* Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest 2:56 p.m. Augusto Núñez, Ryan Gerard, Ross Steelman 2:56 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Trevor Werbylo, Zack Fischer

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour is heading to Mississippi this weekend for the second event of the Fall schedule.

Other than the potential risk of rain on the first day, the weather is going to be perfect for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The temperature will be highs of 82°F and lows hitting as cold as 52 °F.

The course has received less than an inch of rain in the last three weeks. There will be some windy conditions on the weekend with a breeze passing through but it should be manageable for the field.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in Mississippi below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 82 / 70 S 6 mph (9 mph) 30% N 6 mph (9 mph) 90% Friday 82 / 68 NE 8 mph (12 mph) 30% N 9 mph (14 mph) 20% Saturday 72 / 59 N 11 mph (17 mph) 20% N 11 mph (17 mph) 0% Sunday 73 / 52 N 5 mph (7 mph) 0% NW 5 mph (7 mph) 0%

