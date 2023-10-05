Sanderson Farms Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set to tee off from The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on Thursday morning. It’s the second event in the fall schedule with a full field of 156 players. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Sanderson Farms Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.
Sanderson Farms Championship History
The Sanderson Farms Championship has been hosted at the Country Club of Jackson since 2015. However, the tournament was first introduced to the PGA Tour in 1968.
Sanderson Farms took over the sponsorship in 2013 and the event has been a part of the fall schedule since 2011. Prior to that, the tournament was generally played opposite of a major or a limited-field event.
The Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the events on the schedule that the leading golfers usually don’t participate in. Given that the event is placed in the fall schedule, most top 50 players are off for the rest of the season. This year, the highest-ranked player in the field is Emiliano Grillo, who sits 35th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Sanderson Farms Championship Past Winners & Results
With 58 years of history, the Sanderson Farms Championship has seen many name changes. It was first introduced as the Magnolia Classic and the tournament name has changed a total of five times since.
The tournament doesn’t have many big-name winners. Generally, the Sanderson Farms Championship is a spot for players looking for their first PGA Tour event to compete.
The most notable winners include Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia, Fred Funk, and a few others. There haven’t been very many repeat winners with only three golfers able to accomplish the feat in the history of the tournament.
Instead, Sanderson Farms has generally been an opportunity for lesser-known golfers to earn their first PGA Tour victory. In fact, six of the last nine winners at the Country Club of Jackson have been first-time winners.
Mackenzie Hughes is the defending champion and will look to become the fourth-ever player to become a two-time Sanderson Farms Champion.
Here are the players with the most Sanderson Farms Championship wins of all time.
Most Sanderson Farms Championship Wins of All-Time
- Fred Funk (2)
- Brian Henninger (2)
- Dwight Nevil (2)
For the complete Sanderson Farms Championship results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|$1,476,000.00
|2022
|Mackenzie Hughes
|−17
|Playoff
|$1,422,000.00
|2021
|Sam Burns
|−22
|1 stroke
|$1,260,000.00
|2020
|Sergio García
|−19
|1 stroke
|$1,188,000.00
|2019
|Sebastián Muñoz
|−18
|Playoff
|1,188,000
|2018
|Cameron Champ
|−21
|4 strokes
|$792,000.00
|2017
|Ryan Armour
|−19
|5 strokes
|$774,000.00
|2016
|Cody Gribble
|−20
|4 strokes
|$756,000.00
|2015
|Peter Malnati
|−18
|1 stroke
|$738,000.00
|2014
|Nick Taylor
|−16
|2 strokes
|$720,000.00
|2013
|Woody Austin
|−20
|Playoff
|$540,000.00
|True South Classic
|2012
|Scott Stallings
|−24
|2 strokes
|$540,000.00
|Viking Classic
|2011
|Chris Kirk
|−22
|1 stroke
|$648,000.00
|2010
|Bill Haas
|−15
|3 strokes
|$648,000.00
|2009
|Canceled due to rain
|2008
|Will MacKenzie
|−19
|Playoff
|$648,000.00
|2007
|Chad Campbell
|−13
|1 stroke
|$630,000.00
|Southern Farm Bureau Classic
|2006
|D. J. Trahan
|−13
|Playoff
|$540,000.00
|2005
|Heath Slocum
|−21
|2 strokes
|$540,000.00
|2004
|Fred Funk (2)
|−22
|1 stroke
|$540,000.00
|2003
|John Huston
|−20
|1 stroke
|$540,000.00
|2002
|Luke Donald
|−15
|1 stroke
|$468,000.00
|2001
|Cameron Beckman
|−19
|1 stroke
|$432,000.00
|2000
|Steve Lowery
|−22
|Playoff
|$396,000.00
|1999
|Brian Henninger (2)
|−14
|3 strokes
|$360,000.00
|Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
|1998
|Fred Funk
|−18
|2 strokes
|$216,000.00
|1997
|Billy Ray Brown
|−17
|1 stroke
|$180,000.00
|1996
|Willie Wood
|−20
|1 stroke
|$180,000.00
|1995
|Ed Dougherty
|−16
|2 strokes
|$126,000.00
|1994
|Brian Henninger
|−9
|Playoff
|$126,000.00
|1993
|Greg Kraft
|−13
|1 stroke
|$54,000.00
|1992
|Richard Zokol
|−13
|1 stroke
|$54,000.00
|1991
|Larry Silveira
|−14
|Playoff
|$54,000.00
|1990
|Gene Sauers
|−12
|2 strokes
|$54,000.00
|1989
|Jim Booros
|−11
|Playoff
|$36,000.00
|1988
|Frank Conner
|−13
|5 strokes
|$36,000.00
|1987
|David Ogrin
|−13
|1 stroke
|$36,000.00
|1986
|Dan Halldorson
|−17
|2 strokes
|$36,000.00
|Magnolia Classic
|1985
|Jim Gallagher Jr.
|−9
|Playoff
|$27,500.00
|1984
|Lance Ten Broeck
|−9
|Playoff
|$27,000.00
|1983
|Russ Cochran
|−7
|2 strokes
|$27,000.00
|1982
|Payne Stewart
|−10
|3 strokes
|$13,500.00
|1981
|Tom Jones
|−12
|Playoff
|$13,500.00
|1980
|Roger Maltbie
|−5
|1 stroke
|$4,500.00
|1979
|Bobby Walzel
|−8
|Playoff
|$9,000.00
|1978
|Craig Stadler
|−12
|1 stroke
|$7,000.00
|1977
|Mike McCullough
|−11
|3 strokes
|$7,000.00
|1976
|Dennis Meyer
|−9
|2 strokes
|$7,000.00
|1975
|Bob Wynn
|−10
|2 strokes
|$7,000.00
|1974
|Dwight Nevil (2)
|−7
|2 strokes
|$3,500.00
|1973
|Dwight Nevil
|−12
|3 strokes
|$7,000.00
|1972
|Mike Morley
|−11
|3 strokes
|$7,000.00
|1971
|Roy Pace
|−10
|1 stroke
|$7,000.00
|1970
|Chris Blocker
|−9
|1 stroke
|$5,000.00
|1969
|Larry Mowry
|−8
|1 stroke
|$5,000.00
|1968
|Mac McLendon
|−11
|Playoff
|$2,800.00
