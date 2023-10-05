Sanderson Farms Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set to tee off from The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on Thursday morning. It’s the second event in the fall schedule with a full field of 156 players. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Sanderson Farms Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

Sanderson Farms Championship History

The Sanderson Farms Championship has been hosted at the Country Club of Jackson since 2015. However, the tournament was first introduced to the PGA Tour in 1968.

Sanderson Farms took over the sponsorship in 2013 and the event has been a part of the fall schedule since 2011. Prior to that, the tournament was generally played opposite of a major or a limited-field event.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the events on the schedule that the leading golfers usually don’t participate in. Given that the event is placed in the fall schedule, most top 50 players are off for the rest of the season. This year, the highest-ranked player in the field is Emiliano Grillo, who sits 35th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Sanderson Farms Championship Past Winners & Results

With 58 years of history, the Sanderson Farms Championship has seen many name changes. It was first introduced as the Magnolia Classic and the tournament name has changed a total of five times since.

The tournament doesn’t have many big-name winners. Generally, the Sanderson Farms Championship is a spot for players looking for their first PGA Tour event to compete.

The most notable winners include Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia, Fred Funk, and a few others. There haven’t been very many repeat winners with only three golfers able to accomplish the feat in the history of the tournament.

Instead, Sanderson Farms has generally been an opportunity for lesser-known golfers to earn their first PGA Tour victory. In fact, six of the last nine winners at the Country Club of Jackson have been first-time winners.

Mackenzie Hughes is the defending champion and will look to become the fourth-ever player to become a two-time Sanderson Farms Champion.

Here are the players with the most Sanderson Farms Championship wins of all time.

Most Sanderson Farms Championship Wins of All-Time

Fred Funk (2) Brian Henninger (2) Dwight Nevil (2)

For the complete Sanderson Farms Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Winner’s share ($) Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 TBD TBD TBD $1,476,000.00 2022 Mackenzie Hughes −17 Playoff $1,422,000.00 2021 Sam Burns −22 1 stroke $1,260,000.00 2020 Sergio García −19 1 stroke $1,188,000.00 2019 Sebastián Muñoz −18 Playoff 1,188,000 2018 Cameron Champ −21 4 strokes $792,000.00 2017 Ryan Armour −19 5 strokes $774,000.00 2016 Cody Gribble −20 4 strokes $756,000.00 2015 Peter Malnati −18 1 stroke $738,000.00 2014 Nick Taylor −16 2 strokes $720,000.00 2013 Woody Austin −20 Playoff $540,000.00 True South Classic 2012 Scott Stallings −24 2 strokes $540,000.00 Viking Classic 2011 Chris Kirk −22 1 stroke $648,000.00 2010 Bill Haas −15 3 strokes $648,000.00 2009 Canceled due to rain 2008 Will MacKenzie −19 Playoff $648,000.00 2007 Chad Campbell −13 1 stroke $630,000.00 Southern Farm Bureau Classic 2006 D. J. Trahan −13 Playoff $540,000.00 2005 Heath Slocum −21 2 strokes $540,000.00 2004 Fred Funk (2) −22 1 stroke $540,000.00 2003 John Huston −20 1 stroke $540,000.00 2002 Luke Donald −15 1 stroke $468,000.00 2001 Cameron Beckman −19 1 stroke $432,000.00 2000 Steve Lowery −22 Playoff $396,000.00 1999 Brian Henninger (2) −14 3 strokes $360,000.00 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic 1998 Fred Funk −18 2 strokes $216,000.00 1997 Billy Ray Brown −17 1 stroke $180,000.00 1996 Willie Wood −20 1 stroke $180,000.00 1995 Ed Dougherty −16 2 strokes $126,000.00 1994 Brian Henninger −9 Playoff $126,000.00 1993 Greg Kraft −13 1 stroke $54,000.00 1992 Richard Zokol −13 1 stroke $54,000.00 1991 Larry Silveira −14 Playoff $54,000.00 1990 Gene Sauers −12 2 strokes $54,000.00 1989 Jim Booros −11 Playoff $36,000.00 1988 Frank Conner −13 5 strokes $36,000.00 1987 David Ogrin −13 1 stroke $36,000.00 1986 Dan Halldorson −17 2 strokes $36,000.00 Magnolia Classic 1985 Jim Gallagher Jr. −9 Playoff $27,500.00 1984 Lance Ten Broeck −9 Playoff $27,000.00 1983 Russ Cochran −7 2 strokes $27,000.00 1982 Payne Stewart −10 3 strokes $13,500.00 1981 Tom Jones −12 Playoff $13,500.00 1980 Roger Maltbie −5 1 stroke $4,500.00 1979 Bobby Walzel −8 Playoff $9,000.00 1978 Craig Stadler −12 1 stroke $7,000.00 1977 Mike McCullough −11 3 strokes $7,000.00 1976 Dennis Meyer −9 2 strokes $7,000.00 1975 Bob Wynn −10 2 strokes $7,000.00 1974 Dwight Nevil (2) −7 2 strokes $3,500.00 1973 Dwight Nevil −12 3 strokes $7,000.00 1972 Mike Morley −11 3 strokes $7,000.00 1971 Roy Pace −10 1 stroke $7,000.00 1970 Chris Blocker −9 1 stroke $5,000.00 1969 Larry Mowry −8 1 stroke $5,000.00 1968 Mac McLendon −11 Playoff $2,800.00

