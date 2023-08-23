Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record

Scottie Scheffler has broken the PGA Tour single-season earnings record in back-to-back seasons. Find out how much money Scottie Scheffler earned on the golf course in 2023 heading into the Tour Championship.

Last year, the introduction of elevated events helped Scottie Scheffler set the new single-season earning record on the PGA Tour at $14 million.

After finishing T2 at the BMW Championship last week, Scheffler absolutely crushes that record in 2023, setting a new single-season earnings record at $21 million.

It’s been an absolutely historic season for Scheffler, especially in terms of his Shot Gained: Tee-to-Green stats. He leads the PGA Tour with 2.805 strokes gained tee-to-green, marking the highest number on the Tour since 2006. Along with his unbelievable stats, Scheffler has two wins this season, two runner-ups, and a whopping 16 top-10 finishes this season.

Thanks to the increased purses, Scheffler brought in a total of $21,014,342 and he’s not finished yet. The Tour Championship begins on Thursday and he will have a chance to bring home an extra $18 million with a win.

Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season Earnings Record

Scheffler is currently the best golfer in the world. He’s first on the Official World Golf Rankings and his runner-up at the BMW Championship pushed him to the top spot on the FedEx Cup standings.

His second place won him a total of $1.76 million last weekend. However, Scheffler’s biggest payout came at the Players Championship when he brought home a total of $4.5 million.

Despite his incredible numbers, Scheffler’s had a hard time closing in 2023. He hasn’t recorded a win since March. However, he’s been the most consistent golfer out the tour with his worst performance this year being a T31 finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He’s been consistent with 10 top-5 finishes, which has helped him earn $21 million in a single season.

Scheffler’s Caddie Set to Earn Millions

Generally, caddies on the PGA Tour are paid 5% to 10%. With someone of Scheffler’s stature, Ted Scott will likely be taking close to 10% home this season.

Scheffler’s total earnings this season so far is $21,014,342, which would mean Scott will be taking home at least $2 million. If true, Scott would be 79th on the 2023 PGA Tour money list and he is guaranteed the highest-paid caddie this year.

Scheffler still has one more event left this season, where he has a chance to bring home $18 million. If Scheffler succeeds, it’ll be the biggest payday for a player and caddie ever in a single season.

Golf Betting Guides 2023