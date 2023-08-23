Golf News and Rumors

Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record

Scottie Scheffler has broken the PGA Tour single-season earnings record in back-to-back seasons. Find out how much money Scottie Scheffler earned on the golf course in 2023 heading into the Tour Championship.

Last year, the introduction of elevated events helped Scottie Scheffler set the new single-season earning record on the PGA Tour at $14 million.

After finishing T2 at the BMW Championship last week, Scheffler absolutely crushes that record in 2023, setting a new single-season earnings record at $21 million.

It’s been an absolutely historic season for Scheffler, especially in terms of his Shot Gained: Tee-to-Green stats. He leads the PGA Tour with 2.805 strokes gained tee-to-green, marking the highest number on the Tour since 2006. Along with his unbelievable stats, Scheffler has two wins this season, two runner-ups, and a whopping 16 top-10 finishes this season.

Thanks to the increased purses, Scheffler brought in a total of $21,014,342 and he’s not finished yet. The Tour Championship begins on Thursday and he will have a chance to bring home an extra $18 million with a win.

Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season Earnings Record

Scheffler is currently the best golfer in the world. He’s first on the Official World Golf Rankings and his runner-up at the BMW Championship pushed him to the top spot on the FedEx Cup standings.

His second place won him a total of $1.76 million last weekend. However, Scheffler’s biggest payout came at the Players Championship when he brought home a total of $4.5 million.

Despite his incredible numbers, Scheffler’s had a hard time closing in 2023. He hasn’t recorded a win since March. However, he’s been the most consistent golfer out the tour with his worst performance this year being a T31 finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He’s been consistent with 10 top-5 finishes, which has helped him earn $21 million in a single season.

Scheffler’s Caddie Set to Earn Millions

Generally, caddies on the PGA Tour are paid 5% to 10%. With someone of Scheffler’s stature, Ted Scott will likely be taking close to 10% home this season.

Scheffler’s total earnings this season so far is $21,014,342, which would mean Scott will be taking home at least $2 million. If true, Scott would be 79th on the 2023 PGA Tour money list and he is guaranteed the highest-paid caddie this year.

Scheffler still has one more event left this season, where he has a chance to bring home $18 million. If Scheffler succeeds, it’ll be the biggest payday for a player and caddie ever in a single season.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Tour Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Tour Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  58s
Golf News and Rumors
Viktor Hovland Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Viktor Hovland Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $18M
Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $18M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
Who Made The Tour Championship? Top 30 Golfers in FedEx Cup Standings
Who Made The Tour Championship? Top 30 Golfers in FedEx Cup Standings
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
2023 Tour Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
2023 Tour Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
How The New PGA Tour 2024 Schedule Affects The World’s Best Golfers
How The New PGA Tour 2024 Schedule Affects The World’s Best Golfers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup 2023: Which Players Have Qualified For Team United States?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top