The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In Strickland’s last fight, he won by second-round knockout against rising contender Abus Magomedov. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $321,000

Sean Strickland’s Net Worth

Sean Strickland has been in the UFC for a while now and he has made an estimated $1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Sean Strickland has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the Nevada regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Sean Strickland’s UFC Record

Sean Strickland holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 27-5 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 4 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 14-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland’s Next Fight

Sean Strickland will fight current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanyain a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. This fight will be held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sean Strickland (+475) making him a massive underdog.

Sean Strickland’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Sean Strickland fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada but is originally from Riverside, California.

He is currently in a relationship but there are no details about who she is.

Age: 32

32 Born: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 76″

76″ Coach/Trainer: Eric Nicksick

