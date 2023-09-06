The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In the co-main event, we have the heavyweight fight between two top-10 ranked contenders as No. 6 Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 7 Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa is coming off back-to-back defeats first the first time since 2018-2019. His losses however were only to the two top-ranked heavyweights in the division Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. As for Volkov, he has won two in a row by first-round knockout or TKO.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Israel Adesanya is set to earn a big payday at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is set to return to the octagon to take on Sean Strickland in front of his home crowd in Sydney, Australia after he got revenge on Alex Pereira by knocking him out in the second round to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship. After Dricus Du Plessis failed to take this fight as the No. 1 contender, the UFC searched for the next man up and that is Strickland who is riding a three-fight winning streak into his first-ever title shot and PPV main event. Strickland has the ability to do the unthinkable and that is to dethrone one of the greatest UFC middleweight fighters that we have seen but it certainly will be a tall task, especially in Adesanya’s backyard of Australia.

UFC 293 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 293 event in Sydney, Australia

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $3 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 293.

Headlining the main event, are Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Adesanya is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Strickland should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Adesanya is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 293. The UFC middleweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $1,042,000 this weekend. Adesanya is set to fight rising No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $532,000 payday. Alexander Volkov ($311,000), Tai Tuivasa ($261,000), and John Makdessi ($166,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 293 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Paris:

Israel Adesanya – $1,042,000

$1,042,000 Sean Strickland – $532,000

$532,000 Alexander Volkov – $311,000

$311,000 Tai Tuivasa – $261,000

$261,000 John Makdessi – $166,000

Check out the projected UFC 293 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Israel Adesanya $1,000,000 $42,000 $1,042,000 Sean Strickland $500,000 $32,000 $532,000 Tai Tuivasa $250,000 $11,000 $261,000 Alexander Volkov $300,000 $11,000 $311,000 Manel Kape $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Felipe dos Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Justin Tafa $38,000 $6,000 $44,000 Austen Lane $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tyson Pedro $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Anton Turkalj $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Carlos Ulberg $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Da Un Jung $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Jack Jenkins $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Chepe Mariscal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamie Mullarkey $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 John Makdessi $150,000 $16,000 $166,000 Nasrat Haqparast $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Landon Quinones $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Blood Diamond $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Charlie Radtke $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Shane Young $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Gabriel Miranda $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kevin Jousset $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Keifer Crosbie $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC 293 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $209,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 293.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023