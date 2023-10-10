Week 6 in SEC football saw quarterbacks Carson Beck and Jayden Daniels stealing the show, earning them the celebrated SEC Players of the Week title. With Beck’s record-setting throws for Georgia and Daniels’s gritty, resilient play for LSU, both athletes showcased not just skill but heart on the field. Let’s delve more into their performance and the other Week 6 SEC Players of the Week.



Delving deeper, we’ll uncover the notable achievements and pivotal moments from other players who, too, shaped the outcome of their respective matches in Week 6.

From defensive brilliance to offensive lineman dominance, our review highlights key players and moments that defined this action-packed week in the SEC. Stick with us as we navigate through these thrilling performances, ensuring you don’t miss any of the crucial plays that left fans on the edge of their seats.

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Carson Beck (QB, Georgia)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Carson Beck@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/VURDOVebRu — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Kentucky; 28 completions on 35 attempts, 389 yards, 4 TDs

Carson Beck showcased his skill by ripping through the Kentucky defense, securing career highs in both completions and passing yards.

He hit his targets with his first 13 passes, two of which were for touchdowns. This impressive performance made him the first Bulldog quarterback since 2013 to record three consecutive games with 300+ passing yards.

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Jayden Daniels@LSUfootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/XuIT1EHtlC — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Missouri; 389 total yards (259 passing, 130 rushing), 4 TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing)

Despite suffering from bruised ribs, Jayden Daniels delivered a commendable performance, helping LSU to secure a win against Missouri by both air and ground.

His perseverance was highlighted when he returned to the game after an injury break and threw a critical 35-yard pass, followed by a 35-yard run for a touchdown. Daniels’ capability to rally the team from a 22-7 deficit further demonstrated his leadership and on-field resilience.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Ashanti Cistrunk (LB, Ole Miss)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE: Ashanti Cistrunk@OleMissFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/nQn6viMYLL — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

fsepcial te

Week 6 Stats: vs. Arkansas; 9 tackles, 1 interception

Ashanti Cistrunk led the Ole Miss defense in a solid performance against Arkansas, recording a season-high nine tackles and seizing his first interception of the season.

His and the defense’s efforts restricted Arkansas to merely 288 total yards.

SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week SPECIAL TEAMS: Will Reichard@AlabamaFTBL x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/Eod0P6zwT0 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Will Reichard (PK/P, Alabama)

Week 6 Stats: vs. Texas A&M; 1 FG made (39 yards), 3 PATs made, 4 punts for an average of 41.2 yards

Will Reichard, while maintaining accuracy in his kicking, took on additional punting duties mid-game due to a teammate’s injury and still performed remarkably.

He flawlessly nailed a 39-yard field goal and was consistent with his PATs. When tasked with punting, he maintained an average of 41.2 yards over four punts, demonstrating his versatility on special teams.

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Emery Jones Jr. (OL, LSU)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE LINE: Emery Jones@LSUfootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/RPJsSwnSdJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Missouri; Played all 73 offensive snaps, Team totaled 274 rushing yards

Emery Jones Jr. was crucial in LSU’s ground success against a robust Missouri defense, contributing to the team amassing 274 rushing yards and 533 total yards.

Playing every offensive snap, he was fundamental in not only neutralizing Missouri’s defensive prowess but also facilitating two players to exceed 100 rushing yards, something Missouri had not conceded all year.

SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Justin Eboigbe (DL, Alabama)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE LINE: Justin Eboigbe@AlabamaFTBL x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/YH5Goff1aJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Texas A&M; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 QB hurry

Justin Eboigbe played a central role in Alabama’s defensive success, limiting Texas A&M to only 306 total yards of offense and a mere 67 rushing yards.

He was able to register five tackles and 1.5 sacks, the latter of which included a crucial safety in the fourth quarter. His aggressive defensive play was critical in ensuring a Crimson Tide victory.

SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Peyton Woodring (PK, Georgia)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-FRESHMAN: Peyton Woodring@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/QvYZR5irgr — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Kentucky; Scored 15 points – 3 FGs made (long of 42 yards), 6 PATs made

Peyton Woodring had a career day against Kentucky, contributing 15 points to Georgia’s convincing win. The freshman kicker confidently converted all of his field goal and PAT attempts.

His longest field goal of the day, a notable 42-yarder, marked a new career-high.

Arlis Boardingham (WR, Florida)

🏈 WK6 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-FRESHMAN: Arlis Boardingham@GatorsFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/mEkz1FofdI — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 9, 2023

Week 6 Stats: vs. Vanderbilt; 7 receptions, 99 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Arlis Boardingham was a key playmaker for Florida, establishing new career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns against Vanderbilt.

He delivered impactful plays, accounting for four of Florida’s 12 explosive plays in the game. With his contribution, Boardingham has started making a mark as a promising receiver for the team.

College Football Betting Guides 2023