Following a compelling set of matchups in Week 2, the SEC has celebrated the remarkable performances of its top athletes. The playing field was graced with exceptional talent, headlined by Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler’s exceptional showcase and the defensive prowess of Auburn’s Eugene Asante and Mississippi State’s Jett Johnson. Here’s a closer look at the SEC Players of the Week for Week 2.

Offensive Player of the Week – Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE: Spencer Rattler@GamecockFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/Z3txTARzcZ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

25-of-27 passes completed

345 passing yards

3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown.

Spencer Rattler’s Week 2 display was nothing short of phenomenal. Guiding South Carolina to a convincing win over Furman, Rattler showcased his accuracy by completing his first 15 passes, culminating in a breathtaking three-play, 75-yard scoring drive just before the half.

Offensive Lineman of the Week – Eli Cox, C/OG, Kentucky

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Eli Cox@UKFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/ifQJEtcGmo — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

Played every snap

Achieved five knockdown blocks

Allowed no quarterback sacks or pressures.

Cox’s presence in Kentucky’s triumph over Eastern Kentucky was exceptional. Consistency in play and an unmatched strength in blocking made him a fortress on the offensive line, allowing the Wildcats’ offense to shine.

Co-Defensive Player of the Week – Jett Johnson, LB, Mississippi State

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-DEFENSIVE: Jett Johnson@HailStateFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/X4DVN2sSXr — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

11 total tackles

1 sack

2 interceptions.

Jett Johnson’s defensive skills were on full display as he led Mississippi State in tackles. Not only that, but Johnson’s two interceptions and a sack played a pivotal role in Mississippi State’s victory against Arizona.

Co-Defensive Player of the Week – Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-DEFENSIVE: Eugene Asante@AuburnFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/hCNbciEWVi — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

12 total tackles

1.5 tackles for loss

1 sack.

Eugene Asante’s career-best performance was a vital cog in Auburn’s defensive machine in their win against Cal. His timely sack and relentless pursuit ensured that Cal was kept scoreless in the second half.

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week – Nyles Gaddy, DL, Missouri

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Nyles Gaddy@MizzouFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/RpBTCw12KS — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

3 total tackles

2 sacks.

Gaddy’s dominant performance in the trenches helped Missouri secure their win over MTSU. His two sacks highlighted the evening, showcasing his defensive talent.

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week – Trajan Jeffcoat, DL, Arkansas

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Trajan Jeffcoat@RazorbackFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/NOj9hkpE5o — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

3 total tackles

1.5 sacks.

Jeffcoat’s impactful play was evident in Arkansas’s win over Kent State. With critical tackles and multiple sacks, he ensured Kent State was restricted on their offensive attempts.

Special Teams Player of the Week – Caden Davis, PK, Ole Miss

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week SPECIAL TEAMS: Caden Davis@OleMissFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/xTwFXvJXtS — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

3-of-3 field goals

Longest field goal: 56 yards.

Caden Davis was the difference-maker for Ole Miss, nailing crucial field goals including a career-long 56-yarder, sealing their win against Tulane in an excellent display of placekicking accuracy.

Freshman of the Week – London Humphreys, WR, Vanderbilt

🏈 WK2 | SEC Football Player of the Week FRESHMAN: London Humphreys@VandyFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/EKzNSe6Rzm — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 11, 2023

Week 2 Stats:

4 receptions

109 receiving yards

1 touchdown.

Emerging as a promising talent for Vanderbilt, Humphreys recorded his maiden 100-yard game, highlighting his potential as a future star in the SEC

