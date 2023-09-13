College Football

SEC Players of the Week: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler Headlines Award Winners in Week 2

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
spencer rattler 4

Following a compelling set of matchups in Week 2, the SEC has celebrated the remarkable performances of its top athletes. The playing field was graced with exceptional talent, headlined by Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler’s exceptional showcase and the defensive prowess of Auburn’s Eugene Asante and Mississippi State’s Jett Johnson. Here’s a closer look at the SEC Players of the Week for Week 2.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Offensive Player of the Week – Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Week 2 Stats:

  • 25-of-27 passes completed
  • 345 passing yards
  • 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown.

Spencer Rattler’s Week 2 display was nothing short of phenomenal. Guiding South Carolina to a convincing win over Furman, Rattler showcased his accuracy by completing his first 15 passes, culminating in a breathtaking three-play, 75-yard scoring drive just before the half.

Offensive Lineman of the Week – Eli Cox, C/OG, Kentucky

Week 2 Stats:

  • Played every snap
  • Achieved five knockdown blocks
  • Allowed no quarterback sacks or pressures.

Cox’s presence in Kentucky’s triumph over Eastern Kentucky was exceptional. Consistency in play and an unmatched strength in blocking made him a fortress on the offensive line, allowing the Wildcats’ offense to shine.

Co-Defensive Player of the Week – Jett Johnson, LB, Mississippi State

Week 2 Stats:

  • 11 total tackles
  • 1 sack
  • 2 interceptions.

Jett Johnson’s defensive skills were on full display as he led Mississippi State in tackles. Not only that, but Johnson’s two interceptions and a sack played a pivotal role in Mississippi State’s victory against Arizona.

Co-Defensive Player of the Week – Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

Week 2 Stats:

  • 12 total tackles
  • 1.5 tackles for loss
  • 1 sack.

Eugene Asante’s career-best performance was a vital cog in Auburn’s defensive machine in their win against Cal. His timely sack and relentless pursuit ensured that Cal was kept scoreless in the second half.

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week – Nyles Gaddy, DL, Missouri

Week 2 Stats:

  • 3 total tackles
  • 2 sacks.

Gaddy’s dominant performance in the trenches helped Missouri secure their win over MTSU. His two sacks highlighted the evening, showcasing his defensive talent.

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week – Trajan Jeffcoat, DL, Arkansas

Week 2 Stats:

  • 3 total tackles
  • 1.5 sacks.

Jeffcoat’s impactful play was evident in Arkansas’s win over Kent State. With critical tackles and multiple sacks, he ensured Kent State was restricted on their offensive attempts.

Special Teams Player of the Week – Caden Davis, PK, Ole Miss

Week 2 Stats:

  •  3-of-3 field goals
  • Longest field goal: 56 yards.

Caden Davis was the difference-maker for Ole Miss, nailing crucial field goals including a career-long 56-yarder, sealing their win against Tulane in an excellent display of placekicking accuracy.

Freshman of the Week – London Humphreys, WR, Vanderbilt

Week 2 Stats:

  • 4 receptions
  • 109 receiving yards
  • 1 touchdown.

Emerging as a promising talent for Vanderbilt, Humphreys recorded his maiden 100-yard game, highlighting his potential as a future star in the SEC

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF SEC
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
CFP National Championship

SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns

Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
dabo swinney 2
Could Clemson Fire Dabo Swinney With His Huge Buyout? A Closer Look at the Tigers’ Head Coach Contract
Author image David Evans  •  7h
College Football
shedeur sanders 3
Heisman Watch 2023: Shedeur Sanders & Quinn Ewers Improve Chances After Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
mel tucker headset
Will MSU Have To Buyout Mel Tucker’s Contract If Spartans Fire Their Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
siu v niu
2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 3: Southern Illinois Up to 15 After Win Over FBS Northern Illinois
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 3: New Poll Has Colorado Buffaloes Ranked 18, Up 4 Spots
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Duke Blue Devils in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top