SEC Players of the Week: LSU QB Jayden Daniels & Mizzou Kicker Harrison Mevis Among Week Three Award Winners

David Evans
In college football, few conferences garner the attention and respect that the SEC does. Every week, standout players from various teams dazzle fans with their incredible performances, setting records, and oftentimes changing the trajectory of a game. As we wrap up another thrilling week of SEC action, there are certain players whose exploits on the gridiron have not gone unnoticed. Let’s take a look at the SEC Players of the Week for Week 3.

From precision passing to dominant defensive plays, Week 3 in college football had it all. Quarterbacks showing impeccable accuracy, wide receivers breaking personal records, and defensive linemen making game-changing plays. But who stood head and shoulders above the rest? Dive in to find out.

Co-Offensive Players of the Week

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. Mississippi State, W 41-14; 30-of-34 for 361 yards, 2 TDs passing, 64 yards rushing, 2 TDs rushing.

Jayden Daniels showcased precision passing, setting an LSU record for completion percentage and leading his team to score on almost every possession. His dual-threat capability was evident as he accounted for both passing and rushing touchdowns.

Malik Nabers (WR, LSU)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. Mississippi State, W 41-14; 13 receptions for 239 yards, 2 TDs.

Nabers set personal bests in both receptions and yards, tying an LSU record for first-half receptions and contributing to the team’s dominant victory with crucial touchdowns and big plays.

Defensive Player of the Week

Trey Washington (S, Ole Miss)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. Georgia Tech, W 48-23; 10 total tackles, 7 solo stops, 2 TFLs, 1 forced fumble.

Trey Washington was the bedrock of the Ole Miss defense, putting up an impressive ten tackles and making key plays that disrupted Georgia Tech’s offensive rhythm.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Harrison Mevis (K, Missouri)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. No. 15 K-State, W 30-27;, 61-yard game-winning field goal.

Mevis etched his name in the SEC records, booting a game-winning 61-yard field goal – the longest in the NCAA FBS this season. The kick sealed a huge win over the 15th ranked Kansas State for the Tigers.

Offensive Lineman of the Week

Sedrick Van Pran (C, Georgia)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. South Carolina, W 24-14; 5 pancakes, 0 sacks allowed.

Van Pran continued his streak of starts, playing a key role in Georgia’s strong offensive performance. His protection upfront paved the way for impressive yardage on the ground.

Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week

Cam Jackson (DE, Florida)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. No. 9 Tennessee, W 29-16; 6 tackles, 1 pass break up.

Jackson was instrumental in bottling up Tennessee’s strong running game, making key stops and breaking up a crucial pass in the third quarter.

T.J. Sanders (DT, South Carolina)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. Georgia, L 14-24; 9 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass break up.

Coming off the bench, Sanders had a standout performance against Georgia. He leads the Gamecocks in both TFLs and sacks this season.

Freshman of the Week

Jordan Castell (S, Florida)

  • Week 3 stats: vs. No. 9 Tennessee, W 29-16; 10 tackles, 1 pass break up.

The freshman safety made his presence felt with a career-high in tackles and played a pivotal role in limiting Tennessee’s potent rushing attack.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
